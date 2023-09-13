BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football coach Brent Pry met with the media Wednesday following the Hokies’ practice in preparation for Saturday’s matchup against Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Here are some quick-hitting notes from the availability:

» Kyron Drones took the first reps at quarterback during the limited portion of practice that was opened to the media. Drones even got a significant number of reps in the one-on-one drills. Grant Wells was fully dressed and participated in the quarterback drills, but he was limited to one throw per drill (compared to the two or three for the other QBs). Wells was unable to put much pressure on his left ankle when delivering throws in the passing drills.

“I thought he threw the ball well,” Pry said of Wells. “He was limited in his movements, but I thought he threw the ball well today. We’ll just continue to evaluate that.”

» Drones is likely in line for his most playing time this weekend at Rutgers, regardless of Wells’ status. He played five snaps against Old Dominion and then had an entire series (nine snaps) at the end of the game against Purdue. His extra work with the first unit Wednesday is a sign the staff is preparing him in case he is needed in more than how he was utilized in the first two weeks.

“I feel like I keep saying this: I think he needs to, regardless of Grant’s situation,” Pry said. “I think Kyron needs to play some significant snaps. And we’ve talked about it and how we do it and he’s had a good week of practice. This is the most work he’s gotten with the ones since camp. So it’s good that way.”

» Freshman Pop Watson rotated with Dylan Wittke, Ben Locklear and Jackson Sigler as the scout team quarterback through the first two weeks. Watson has moved up to receiving the No. 2 reps in the early stages of this week with Wells’ limited availability.

“Yeah, he’s getting a lot of reps right now. If Grant’s able to go and he rolls out there and he reinjures this thing in the first series, all of a sudden Pop goes from being No. 3 to No. 2,” Pry said. “We’ve just got to get these guys ready to go.”

» Pry revealed the decision on which quarterback would get the No. 2 reps came down to Watson and Wittke. Watson became a crowd favorite with his play in the spring game, while Wittke didn’t get as many snaps during that game. Watson has been the third quarterback to receive snaps in the open portion of practice.

“Honestly, him and Wittke were pretty even. Both doing some things well. We just kind of had to make a decision with the situation with Grant. We said, OK, if we’ve got to get here, who do we invest the reps in this week? We decided to do that with Pop,” Pry said. “But he’s got that backyard ability to make some plays, keep plays alive. He’s just got some qualities about him that make you feel like, OK, he can make a play happen here.”

» Wide receiver Jaylin Lane (right hamstring), tight end Dae’Quan Wright (undisclosed), defensive end Keyshawn Burgos (right elbow) participated in the open portion of practice. Those three, along with Wells, were listed as questionable for Saturday’s game. Lane and Wright worked with their respective position groups, and Burgos got in full work with the defensive line. Burgos was the only one of the three players who returned to the game against Purdue, and Wright suffered his injury on the Hokies’ final offensive possession.

“He’s also one of those guys when you have one of these nagging injuries and things creeping up, he’s just one of those guys that’s going to keep gutting it out and gutting it out,” Pry said of Lane. “Again, I think he’s an evaluation through the end of the week here, one of those guys you look at in pre-game and you go, OK, can we ride this guy? Can he get some work for us in this ballgame? I don’t think we’ll know that one until pre-game.”

» Star linebacker Keonta Jenkins had his left elbow taped up during the Hokies’ loss to Purdue. It led to freshman Caleb Woodson playing a significant number of snaps and posting a career high three tackles (one solo).

“I’ve been impressed with Caleb. As a freshman he played physical. He wasn’t perfect Saturday. But he played physical. He played fast. I think he’s got a bright future here. He’s mature for his age. He’s got great size,” Pry said. “But Keonta’s fighting through it. He’s going to play Saturday. He’s probably the furthest ahead of all of them. He’ll play. He’s just one of those guys, moved down from DB and you’ve got to mix it up a lot more at the linebacker level. And I think he’s getting used to it, but he fought through it today.”