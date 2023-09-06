BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football coach Brent Pry met with the media Wednesday following the Hokies’ practice in preparation for Saturday’s matchup against Purdue inside Lane Stadium.

» Tucker Holloway’s lone punt return last weekend against Old Dominion was a big one. He returned it 66 yards to the ODU 9. It was the type of return fans saw at the end of the last season and were expecting at the start of this season. Holloway got some snaps late in the fourth quarter at wide receiver.

“He was coming off a minor injury, a muscle deal, and I think you could see it on his return,” Pry said. “He looked like Tuck for about three-quarters of that run and then the last little bit he kind of didn’t have what he normally would have. He’s going to get better each and every week.”

» Holloway’s minor setback allowed Jaylin Lane to take over the starting role at punt returner against ODU. Lane returned two punts and averaged 10 yards per return. One of his returns netted 14 yards, and he was one broken tackle away from potentially returning it back for a touchdown.

“I think we’ve got two good ones,” Pry said of the punt return battle. “When you look at the drive start battle from last Saturday, we started on like the 42 and they started on like the 19 or something. Big difference in the ballgame. A lot of that was return yardage.”

» The Hokies changed up their routine this season. The team spent the night before games at the Hotel Roanoke for years. The team spent last weekend at The Inn at Virginia Tech, which was a strategic move by Pry not just for getting the players to Lane Stadium in a more timely fashion.

“I’m going to tell you man, hats off to the administration for getting that done. It was a big deal,” Pry said. “Hotel Roanoke treated us great. Great place. From a proximity standpoint with the way we need to recruit, the way we need to have our staff at the hotel [and] also at the facility, going back and forth that road trip, it just made more sense. The guys are still navigating The Inn a little bit, getting used to it, finding the shortcuts. It was very nice to be there.”

» The Hokies’ Wednesday practice ends with a focus on finishing. It is the next step for the program’s growth in learning how to finish games, whether it’s putting a team away or coming back for a win. Most of last season was spent on learning how to win, and Pry said this team still needs to learn how to finish.

“We’re further ahead for sure. Because it’s not just me talking about it. There’s a bunch of guys on that team talking about it, that understand how we need to be,” Pry said. “So I’ve always been a guy, … you just have to improve each and every week. You’re not trying to go out there and be the same team. That’s never good enough. So we’re always going to push the expectations as the season goes.”

» The end of practice did get a bit fiery with Pry emphatically emphasizing the finishing aspect of games.

“Finishing. Intent. Being focused. Being a daggone machine at the end of the game,” he said. “To execute, do your job and not be denied. We’ve got to be that type of team.”

» So how did Tech fare in finishing the game against ODU? The Hokies held the Monarchs scoreless in the fourth quarter, allowed one first down and surrendered 38 yards of offense. On the flip side, Tech came away with field goals on drives that ended inside the ODU 10.

“We had a fourth-quarter shutout defensively, we scored and we were kind of able to put the game away and be in football’s best play, Victory, to close it out,” Pry said. “Certainly a lot of good things the way we finished that one, but it wasn’t tight.”

» Pry mentioned Tuesday that four players were on IVs during last weekend’s game, which included center Kaden Moore. Moore had a couple of low snaps that quarterback Grant Wells had to get off the grass, and Pry attributed that to Moore being dehydrated. Defensive tackle Josh Fuga twice had to be helped off the field because of cramps.

“We’re coaching and educating hydration. To me and to our sports science and dieticians, that’s all week long,” Pry said. “It’s not just drinking water on Saturday. It’s your diet on Thursday, Friday, Saturday. It’s your hydration Thursday, Friday, Saturday. It’s your sleep patterns. It’s all of it. We’ve got to do a better job there. We’re talking about it every day right now.”

» Redshirt sophomore Will Johnson joined Alan Tisdale as the second linebacker group against the Monarchs. It marked his first extensive playing time with the Hokies, and his four tackles were more than he had all of last season.

“He’s still got a lot of getting better to do,” Pry said. “He’s one of those linebackers, right, that had some fits that weren’t where they needed to be. We’re looking for some improvement out of him.”