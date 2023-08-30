BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football coach Brent Pry met with the media Wednesday following the Hokies’ practice in preparation for Saturday’s season opener against Old Dominion inside Lane Stadium.

Here are some quick-hitting notes from the availability:

» Virginia Tech announced earlier Wednesday that Saturday’s contest against the Monarchs is sold out and 65,632 fans will be in town for the 8 p.m. kickoff that will be broadcast on ACC Network.

“I wasn’t surprised when I saw that posted today,” Pry said. “We’ve got the greatest fans in America. Thank them for doing that, for selling out this game. It’s Saturday night to start the season. All of us couldn’t be more excited, more thrilled. So it’s a shout out to the fans, for sure, for selling this game out and packing it in. It’s going to be a great atmosphere for college football.”

» Pry was asked again about the availability of tight end Nick Gallo. The senior was listed as questionable Tuesday and he remains in that situation. Pry added Wednesday that Gallo’s “been in and out” and “I wish it was a better situation.” That means three second-year tight ends (Dae’Quan Wright, Benji Gosnell and Harrison Saint Germain) will need to be ready.

“Dae’Quan’s a big guy, he’s 250, he’s an athlete. Big target,” Pry said. “Harry is really, really tough. Good blocker. Physical. And then Benji is kind of an all-around guy. Pretty good at everything. So they’re an interesting threesome. I really like all three of them. They’re just young right now. Dae’Quan has some in-game experience, which is good. The other two really haven’t.”

» Middle Tennessee transfer Jaylin Lane was listed as the No. 1 option at punt returner in the depth chart. Tucker Holloway and Ali Jennings also were listed. Holloway led the team with 191 return yards and a touchdown on nine punt returns, while Lane has garnered all-conference honors for his punt return skills.

“Tucker was sidelined with a minor injury a little bit, but he’s back rolling,” Pry said. “And I think we’ve got a couple of good ones. I think Ali’s sure-handed back there. J-Lane, we know what he can do. We know what Tucker can do. I think it’s a good situation. And you may see all three of those guys roll through there.”

» One potential surprise in the depth chart’s reveal was the absence of linebacker Jayden McDonald. The Salem native spent training camp alternating at both Mike and Will linebacker and getting reps with both the first and second teams. Jaden Keller and Keli Lawson are projected starters and Mike and Will, respectively, with Alan Tisdale and Will Johnson serving as their backups.

“He’s right there still on the cusp. It would not surprise me to see him in the ballgame Saturday night,” Pry said. “Same with his brother [Jorden at defensive end]. They’re both kind of right there, the fourth and fifth guy. Got a lot reps and has done good things at times. So they’re both positioning themselves. They just keep getting better and have a chance to help us.”

» Will Johnson hasn’t had the chance to see the field much since arriving at Tech. He’s only appeared in one game (against North Carolina last season) because of shoulder injuries. His appearance as Lawson’s backup is a sign he could be in line for significant playing time this season. Johnson was originally recruited as a safety out of high school and has grown to 6 foot 2 and 226 pounds to better fit the linebacker position.

“He’s fast. He’s quick. He’s got to stay healthy. That’s the biggest thing for Will,” Pry said. “He hasn’t had the reps that some of the other guys have had because of the injuries. But he’s a fast guy, he’s quick, he plays with a good motor. I’m anxious to see him out there.”