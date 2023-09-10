BLACKSBURG — Those glimpses of daylight in the A or B gap are filled quickly as a linebacker crashing into the line of scrimmage suddenly appears. Chances to get around the edge are strung out as defensive backs prevent cutback lanes for the tailbacks.

It’s been a common occurrence for Virginia Tech’s running backs through the first two weeks of the season. The Hokies want Bhayshul Tuten and Malachi Thomas to be focal elements of the offense. The two who churn out the gritty yards early to set up the passing attack. The ones who can put games away in the fourth quarter by wearing down the defense.

Tuten and Thomas have spent more time trying to break tackles in the backfield than getting to the second level. That was no more apparent than Saturday against Purdue’s big defensive front.

Virginia Tech was held to 11 rushing yards in a 24-17 loss at Lane Stadium. That means the Hokies (1-1) have picked up 120 yards on the ground through two weeks and are averaging 1.8 yards per carry.

“We’ve got to be able to run the ball better than that,” Hokies coach Brent Pry said Saturday night, adding Purdue has a “stout group.” “We’ve got to find ways to run the ball. If it can’t be inside, we’ve got to run it outside. We’ve got to be a little bit more creative.”

Tech faced an Old Dominion defense in Week 1 that stacked the box and sold out on preventing the Hokies from establishing the ground game.

Purdue, with its “odd penny” defense, accounted for all five Tech offensive linemen and used its linebacker at the second level to find the crease and make a stop.

Tuten had a 14-yard run midway through the second quarter. Thomas picked up 9 yards on a carry in the third quarter.

Beyond that, seven of their combined 14 carries netted either zero yards or went backward.

What exactly is going wrong?

“Honestly, I don’t know, to be honest,” Tuten said. “I think we practice hard, we game-plan hard, we play hard. We’ve just got to play better, I guess.”

The Hokies received a spark on their final drive from quarterback Kyron Drones, who entered with 2:30 remaining and starter Grant Wells “dinged up,” according to Pry.

The Baylor transfer, who sat on the sideline for 12 drives led by Wells, moved the Hokies from their 9 into Purdue territory. He completed two passes for 32 yards, and he even delivered a 13-yard run when the play broke down and the pocket began to collapse.

Four straight incomplete passes wiped out the potential of a comeback bid.

Drones could help kick-start the running game because of his dual-threat ability. Though, Pry doesn’t want him to be solely considered a runner and limit the playbook.

“I think that’s what you can’t do. You felt that a little bit against Old Dominion. He comes in the game, he’s going to carry the ball, but I think after his performance tonight, you see we can run the offense with him, he’s capable, he’s making some nice throws,” Pry said. “If things are locked up and he’s got an opportunity to pull the ball and scramble, he’s pretty dangerous doing that. … Like I said, Grant was just dinged up and couldn’t move around like he normally does, and I think that was a factor down the stretch.”

Wells was not effective running the ball against Purdue. He had a 6-yard gain on a designed keeper late in the second quarter, but his three sacks lost a combined 33 yards.

Wells also didn’t have his top weapon in wide receiver Ali Jennings for essentially the entire game. And Jaylin Lane did not play in the fourth quarter after trainers looked at his right leg on the sideline.

“It’s literally next man up mentality,” said wide receiver Stephen Gosnell, who had a career-high 72 yards on three catches. “Go in there, make plays when it comes to you, and make plays without the ball in the run game blocking.”

Jennings had his left ankle and foot rolled up while he was blocking on Lane’s 21-yard reception early in the first quarter. Jennings wore a protective boot when he was carted from the on-field locker room back through the tunnel toward the team facility during the 5 1/2-hour weather delay.

Pry did not comment on the extent of the injuries to Jennings or Lane.

“That was tragic,” Gosnell said of Jennings’ injury. “Sending prayers out to him, praying for him and his mental well-being.”

Tech’s 11 rushing yards against Purdue are the fifth fewest in a game since 1987. It’s also the fewest surrendered by an opponent since the Hokies had 9 yards on the ground in a 17-13 to Pittsburgh on Oct. 3, 2015.

“We did leave a lot of plays out there,” Tuten said.

Tuten had 45 receiving yards on two catches, highlighted by a 30-yard touchdown on fourth down for the Hokies’ first score.

It was a rare instance in which Tuten was able to get in space and break tackles on his way into the end zone. Tech has tried to get Tuten and Thomas involved in the passing game to supplement the lack of run game through two weeks, and the two have combined to catch five passes.

“I think it’s helping us a lot. Again, out of the back, me and Mal, out into the boundary matched up on linebackers one-on-one, we just have to win those battles,” Tuten said. “I think we won most of those battles today. I think just driving forward we can be a great team running in between the tackles, outside zone and with us running out of the backfield for routes or whatever.”

Tuten’s touchdown catch was the first of 17 straight points for the Hokies over the final six minutes of the first half.

They had 106 yards of offense after halftime.

“We got Bhayshul involved, which I think made a difference, getting him on the perimeter, and the fourth-down play was obviously a big play in the game,” Pry said. “He needs to be a factor each and every week for us. I think he sparked it right there.”

“But getting those guys on the perimeter a little bit was a smart move and I think that’s what you saw there. It kind of sparked us a little bit, but we misfired on some passes down the stretch and our protection didn’t seem like it was as good. Down the stretch, there were a couple of times where they brought five and six and we just didn’t handle it very well.”

Tuten and Thomas getting the ball in space is something the Hokies will need to do more of heading into road games against Rutgers and Marshall, whether Wells or Drones is the one taking the snaps.

“I’m excited about what Kyron did tonight and I think we need to really commit to making people defend Drones as much as people defend Grant,” Pry said. “If we play our cards right, if we do a nice job, I think we can have a two-headed monster right there. A guy that can be a very accurate passer and a guy that can be dangerous running the ball, play action and still run the offense.”