Virginia Tech secured the commitment of a four-star defensive end early Saturday evening who is considered one of the state’s best players in the 2024 recruiting class.

Gerard Johnson, a rising senior defensive end at Frank Cox High School in Virginia Beach, announced his verbal commitment to Virginia Tech on social media. Johnson chose the Hokies over Virginia after he narrowed his choices down to the in-state rivals in the middle of June.

Johnson is the 13th commitment in the Hokies’ 2024 recruiting class and the third four-star prospect.

He joins linebacker Gabriel Williams and cornerback Marcellus Barnes Jr. as the four-star recruits according to 247Sports and On3.

Johnson is ranked as the state’s top player in the 2024 recruiting class by On3. The recruiting service ranks Johnson as the No. 10 edge player in the nation.

The 6-foot-4, 234-pound Johnson also held scholarship offers from ACC programs Boston College, Duke and Wake Forest. Fellow Power Five programs Vanderbilt and West Virginia extended offers to Johnson.

Johnson and Mount Airy (N.C.) rising senior Deric Dandy are the two edge rushers in the recruiting class.

Johnson was recruited by J.C. Price and Fontel Mines.

The Hokies secured the commitment of Highland Springs athlete Noah Jenkins on Friday, but lost the recruiting battles for North Cross offensive lineman Moritz Schmoranzer and Manchester edge rusher Makai Byerson.

Schmoranzer and Byerson committed to Pittsburgh and West Virginia, respectively.

The Hokies’ recruiting class is ranked 29th by On3 after Johnson’s commitment.