BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech tight end Nick Gallo felt he wasn’t ready to be done playing college football. It’s the mindset he had back in March when he discussed his decision to utilize the extra year of eligibility provided by the NCAA.

“The way things ended last year, the year we had and stuff, I really felt like there was more business to finish,” Gallo said nearly six months ago.

The fifth-year senior won’t get the opportunity to finish the business this season.

Hokies coach Brent Pry announced Tuesday that Gallo recently underwent surgery and will miss the remainder of the season.

Gallo, one of the team’s seven captains, did not play in Saturday’s season opener against Old Dominion. The fifth-year senior suffered a knee injury on a noncontact play during an Aug. 19 scrimmage, according to Pry, and he was not seen on the practice field during periods open to the media throughout the rest of training camp.

“So unfortunate for Nick. Our hearts go out to him,” Pry said Tuesday. “A guy that had a strong conviction to come back and be a captain and a leader, which he’s still going to have the ability to do that and he will do that. He wants to do that.

“But as far as on the field, we won’t have Nick available for the season. But he’ll remain a captain, he’ll be very involved and I’m excited about that piece for him and for us.”

Gallo started in 27 of the 46 games he played during his first four seasons with the Hokies. He initially played behind Dalton Keene and James Mitchell before taking over as the starter in the 2021 campaign.

Gallo started every game last season and was second on the team with 30 receptions and 256 receiving yards.

Gallo said in March that he talked with his family, friends and those close to him during the offseason and got their feedback about whether or not to return.

“Ultimately I think the best decision was for me to come back and I’m glad I did,” he said in March.

He will likely turn to those closest to him again as he recovers from surgery. Pry added that Gallo has the option to request a medical redshirt and return for a sixth season, but it is ultimately Gallo’s decision.

The Hokies’ offense in 2023 was again going to prominently feature Gallo in a starting role. He also was going to help mold three second-year players behind him on the depth chart and get them prepared for 2024 when they were going to be tasked with larger roles.

That plan was scrapped once Gallo suffered the injury.

Benji Gosnell started Saturday and played nearly 60 snaps. He logged his first career reception for 23 yards.

“As far as what Nick’s meant to all of us, Nick is just a guy that you can look at and take notes on how to approach the game, not just the game on the field but off the field, as far as taking care of your body, film study, approach to practices, practicing like a pro,” Gosnell said Tuesday. “Taking like mental reps when you’re not in. You don’t really have to talk to Nick to learn from him, which is probably what our whole team could say about Nick. He’s a vocal leader, obviously, but he’s a leader by example, maybe the best on the team.”

Dae’Quan Wright added a 14-yard reception against the Monarchs while playing closer to 20 snaps. Harrison Saint Germain played the fewest snaps and was typically tasked with being the second tight end in the formation.

“It was a really strong room, I thought, with Nick and his experience and maturity coupled with those guys,” Pry said. “I think now there’s added pressure. I’m going to rely on Nick and obviously Coach [Stu] Holt. Jeff Carpenter works with the tight ends as well in an analyst role.

“We’ve got to just bring those guys along a little faster. I really like all three of them. I think we’re very fortunate to have three young tight ends in the program like those guys.”

Pry said the Hokies will need to develop a fourth tight end to be available. It will give the team flexibility with multiple tight-end formations and needed experience in case there are injuries later in the season.

Freshman Zeke Wimbush and redshirt sophomore Cole Pickett are two players Pry mentioned who could be in line for that role.

“You’ll see a fourth tight end,” Pry said.