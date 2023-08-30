BLACKSBURG — Nick Gallo holds a prominent role in the Virginia Tech offense. The tight end is asked to block and run routes when he’s on the field. The senior turns into a mentor when he’s on the sidelines, with three second-year players behind him on the depth chart.

Gallo spent the offseason preparing to build off a solid 2022 campaign. His season debut may come later than Saturday’s opener against Old Dominion.

Gallo was listed as questionable with an undisclosed injury suffered late in training camp. He remains projected as the starter on the Hokies’ depth chart.

The setback didn’t stop Gallo from being named one of the team’s seven captains for the upcoming season. Quarterback Grant Wells, center Kaden Moore, defensive tackles Josh Fuga and Norell Pollard, boundary safety Nasir Peoples and punter Peter Moore were the other captains.

“He’s questionable for the ballgame right now but not questionable from a captain’s standpoint,” Hokies coach Brent Pry said Tuesday. “He’s one of the best leaders on our football team.”

Pry said last week the medical staff was trying to determine the extent of Gallo’s injury.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Gallo is the elder statesman in the tight end room with 27 starts in his 46 appearances.

His backups — Dae’Quan Wright, Benji Gosnell and Harrison Saint Germain — have a combined 11 appearances. Wright has the lone start, which came last season at North Carolina State, and Gosnell has yet to suit up after recovering from a torn ACL last season.

Wright has the most experience of the three second-year tight ends. He appeared in seven games last season and hauled in 19 catches for 208 yards.

The Hokies lacked a true slot receiver last season. It necessitated having Wright line up in the slot at times to give Wells an option in the middle of the field and in open space.

Wright won’t need to line up in the slot with Jaylin Lane and Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw as options at the position.

“That’s a deep room as far as when you look at depth and guys that we feel like we can count on playing,” offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen said last week.

All three backup tight ends battled minor injuries in training camp, according to Pry.

Wright and Gosnell showed flashes of potential in camp with Wright’s ability to catch the ball in space and Gosnell showcasing his physicality and sure hands in traffic.

“I think when you look at Benji and Dae’Quan, just the athleticism that they bring to that position which is something that we obviously want,” Bowen added. “They’re [an] integral part of what we do, both touch passes and down-the-field passes, so I think both of those guys are able to bring that element to the offense.”

Pry said Tuesday that Gosnell, Wright and Saint Germain weren’t limited in practice last week and had good weeks to gain momentum heading into game prep.

“They needed to go out there and get greased up and play because they had missed some time,” Pry said last week. “So those are three talented guys. Different skill sets, each of them, but they’re just young. They’re still learning, they’re still developing. Good talented group, but young.”