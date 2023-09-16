Virginia Tech heads on the road for the first time this season when it faces former Big East rival Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey.
Here’s what you need to know about the series history and how to watch the Hokies take on the Scarlet Knights.
VIRGINIA TECH HOKIES AT RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS
KICKOFF: 3:30 p.m., SATURDAY, SHI STADIUM, PISCATAWAY, N.J.
QUICK FACTS
Records
■ Virginia Tech (1-1)
■ Rutgers (2-0, 1-0 Big Ten)
Coaches
■ Brent Pry (4-9 overall, 2nd season at Tech
■ Greg Schiano (82-89 overall, 15th season at Rutgers)
People are also reading…
Series
■ Record: Virginia Tech leads 12-3
■ Last meeting: 2012 Russell Athletic Bowl, Virginia Tech won 13-10 in OT
Broadcast
■ TV: Big Ten Network
Where can you find the Big Ten Network?
■ Xfinity: channel 715 (SD), 855 (HD), 1313 (HD)
■ DIRECTV: channel 610 (SD and HD)
■ Dish Network: channel 410 (SD and HD)
■ Cox: channel 168 (SD), 1168 (HD)
■ Streaming: DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Vidgo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling, YouTube TV
Damien Sordelett (540) 981-3124