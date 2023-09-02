The opening week of the college football season is here, and Virginia Tech opens the 2023 campaign at home against Old Dominion.

Here’s what you need to know about the series history and how to watch the Hokies take on the Monarchs.

OLD DOMINION MONARCHS AT VIRGINIA TECH HOKIES

KICKOFF: 8 P.M., SATURDAY, LANE STADIUM, BLACKSBURG

QUICK FACTS

Records

■ Old Dominion (0-0)

■ Virginia Tech (0-0)

Coaches

■ Ricky Rahne (9-16 overall, fourth season at Old Dominion)

■ Brent Pry (3-8 overall, second season at Virginia Tech)

Series

■ Record: Tied, 2-2

■ Last meeting: 2022 regular season, Old Dominion won 20-17

Broadcast

■ TV: ACC Network

Where can you find the ACC Network?

■ Xfinity: channel 1325

■ DIRECTV: channel 612

■ Dish Network: channel 402

■ Shentel: channel 116 (standard), 202 (HD)

■ Great Plains Cable TV: channel 26 (standard), 526 (HD)

■ Streaming: DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Vidgo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling, YouTube TV