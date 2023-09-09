Virginia Tech opened the 2023 season in grand style with a 36-17 win over Old Dominion. The Hokies remain at home and welcome Purdue to Lane Stadium for the first time.

Here’s what you need to know about the series history and how to watch the Hokies take on the Boilermakers.

PURDUE BOILERMAKERS AT VIRGINIA TECH HOKIES

KICKOFF: NOON, SATURDAY, LANE STADIUM, BLACKSBURG

QUICK FACTS

Records

■ Purdue (0-1)

■ Virginia Tech (1-0)

Coaches

■ Ryan Walters (0-1 overall, 1st season at Purdue)

■ Brent Pry (4-8 overall, 2nd season at Tech)

Series

■ Record: Virginia Tech leads 1-0

■ Last meeting: Sept. 19, 2015, Virginia Tech won 51-24

Broadcast

■ TV: ESPN2

Where can you find ESPN2 in Roanoke and the New River Valley?

■ Xfinity: channel 29 (SD), 851 (HD)

■ DIRECTV: channel 209

■ Dish Network: channel 143

■ Shentel: channel 24 (SD), channel 224 (HD)

■ Verizon: channel 74 (SD), 574 (HD)

■ Cox: channel 26

■ Streaming: DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Vidgo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling, YouTube TV