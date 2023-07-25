CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is a certain part of Bryan Hudson that wouldn’t mind the upcoming ACC schedule being altered and having Louisville make the trek to Blacksburg and play at Lane Stadium. It would give Hudson one more opportunity to visit the town he called home for two years and hear Enter Sandman blare through the speakers.

The former Hokie, however, has no intention of changing the venue for the Nov. 4 matchup inside L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

“I’m really happy it’s in Louisville. It would be nice to go play in Blacksburg and Lane Stadium again,” Hudson said Tuesday at the ACC Kickoff, “but being in Louisville will be just as good.”

The late-season ACC contest between the Hokies and the Cardinals marks the first time the programs have faced on the gridiron since the 2020 season in Blacksburg. Hudson did not play in that matchup as center Brock Hoffman’s backup, and he elected to transfer from Virginia Tech to Louisville following the conclusion of the COVID-altered campaign.

That means he will be on the opposite sidelines from former teammates such as Jesse Hanson, Parker Clements and Nick Gallo for the first time since he left the Hokies.

“We had a lot of fun times with Jesse and Parker and Nick and some of those other guys that are still there that I had a relationship with,” Hudson said. “It was a fun time and I still continue those relationships and connections to this day. I’m excited to see them again.”

Hudson has maintained two key relationships with his former Virginia Tech teammates.

Hanson and Clements traveled to Millersburg, Kentucky, for Hudson’s wedding to Reilly Ray on July 1. Hudson’s wedding came 364 days after Hanson’s wedding with Tech softball player Madison Roundtree in Smithfield, and Hudson was in attendance for the ceremony.

Hudson and Hanson were roommates as freshmen.

“I have a great relationship with some of them that I was roommates with and had a relationship with when I was at Virginia Tech,” Hudson said.

Those close bonds are part of the reason why Hudson wouldn’t mind one more trip to Blacksburg to play in front of familiar faces.

The matchup in Louisville will allow him to showcase to his close friends how much he has developed as a center since he elected to transfer following the 2020 campaign.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound Hudson made an immediate impact for the Cardinals in the 2021 campaign by playing in all 13 games and lining up at center, guard and tackle.

He started every game in 2022 and was named to the All-ACC second team.

“He’s a veteran leader and he’s an extremely valuable component to our offense, if not our most valuable component. If we don’t have him, we’ve got some work to do without question,” Louisville coach Jeff Brohm said. “He provides an experienced element of toughness and consistency and intelligence that you can’t undervalue.”

Hudson is one of three veteran linemen (Michael Gonzalez and Renato Brown are the others) who are expected to anchor the offensive front in Brohm’s first season at his alma mater.

Brohm, who spent the previous six seasons at Purdue, said Tuesday he wants to build the offensive line around those three, and he views Hudson as an integral piece to the Cardinals’ success.

“Bryan’s a smart guy, he’s a hard worker, he’s humble, so having him on the line and seeing those things that maybe the young guys or the guys on the line right now might not see is a big deal,” running back Jawhar Jordan said. “His game intelligence is unreal.”

Hudson led the team with 852 snaps played and 53 knockdowns last season. Instead of looking to rest in the offseason and focus solely on preparing for his final collegiate season on the gridiron, he joined the track and field team and thrived in league and national competition.

Hudson was named a U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) honorable mention All-American in the shot put during the outdoor season, and he claimed second-team All-ACC honors during the indoor season in the same event.

He said he has participated in track events since middle school and views competing in shot put and discus as a way to help him on the gridiron. Those traits range from how he works in the weight room to developing his quickness, footwork, agility, balance and technique that carries over from one sport to the other.

“There’s a huge correlation between the two,” he said.

Hudson’s versatility on the offensive line began when he was at Virginia Tech. He was projected to play tackle when he arrived in Blacksburg as a freshman and was moved to center halfway through fall camp in 2019. He played a considerable amount as a freshman (he earned All-America second team honors from The Athletic) and spent time learning behind Hoffman in 2020.

“I kind of learned some of the base fundamentals and things like that there. I wouldn’t trade my experiences there for anything,” Hudson said. “I think that definitely helped shape me and moving to the University of Louisville and all the experiences and connections I’ve been able to build here have just projected me into the player that I am.”