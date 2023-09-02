Keys to victory for Saturday's season opener between Virginia Tech and Old Dominion in Blacksburg.

Virginia Tech

Establish the identity: The Hokies started and ended last season with an identity established on offense. Against Old Dominion, Boston College and Wofford early on and then in the finale at Liberty, Virginia Tech successfully ran the ball and sustained drives. Take away a botched snap on a field goal against ODU, and the Hokies averaged nearly 161 yards rushing. In the other seven games, Tech averaged 90. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Bhayshul Tuten and Malachi Thomas getting a healthy number of carries.

Capitalize on takeaway chances: The top priority for Tech this offseason was attacking the ball on defense. The Hokies ranked 130th out of 131 FBS teams in takeaways with nine last season. That’s not to say they didn’t have their chances. Tech forced 11 fumbles and only came away with five recoveries. For perspective, its opponents forced six fumbles and recovered each of them. Tech may get plenty of takeaway chances Saturday as Fordham transfer Grant Wilson is making his first career start for the Monarchs.

Don’t let Wilson get comfortable: Even though Wilson attempted 13 passes during his time at Fordham and is making his first start Saturday night, he is familiar with the offensive scheme. He served as Tim DeMorat’s backup at Fordham during record-breaking seasons under coordinator Kevin Decker. Decker is in his first season as ODU’s offensive coordinator and brought the scheme with him. Wilson has plenty of reps in the offense. If he is given time in the pocket, he’ll be able to get into a rhythm.

Old Dominion

Keep Wilson clean: That's the top priority for the Monarchs. Wilson didn’t face much pressure in his seven appearances at Fordham. Tech is expected to bring the heat Saturday night. ODU returns two starters on the offensive line from last season (center Xavier Black and right guard Leroy Thomas), and they will be tasked with keeping Tech’s defensive tackles in check. Khadere Kounta and Nick Saldiveri at left and right tackle, respectively, will need to hold up against Tech’s edge rush.

Take advantage of Tech’s young O-line: The Hokies will have three offensive linemen who will be making their first FBS starts (left tackle Xavier Chaplin, left guard Braelin Moore and right guard Bob Schick). It will be the first extensive snaps for those three in game action, and ODU will try to expose that youth. Defensive tackle Denzel Lowry enjoyed a strong freshman campaign by tying for the team lead with four sacks, and fellow freshman Kris Trinidad had 3.5 sacks off the edge.