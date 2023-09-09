Keys to victory for Virginia Tech and Purdue as the Boilermakers make their first visit to the commonwealth to face the Hokies in Blacksburg.

Virginia Tech

Get running game going: The Hokies’ offensive identity ultimately is based on the running attack. It never got established against ODU (2.5 yards on 43 attempts) and screens were essentially utilized to supplement the lack of a ground presence. ODU loaded the box to ensure Tech couldn’t get the run game going. Purdue will want to contain the Hokies’ perimeter receivers, which could open running lanes for Bhayshul Tuten and Malachi Thomas. Thomas was held to 1.8 yards per carry against ODU.

Keep lockdown mode engaged: Cornerbacks Dorian Strong and Mansoor Delane were targeted a combined eight times against ODU. They allowed one catch for 6 yards, and Strong had a fourth-quarter interception. The two will need to be just as stingy against Purdue’s Air Raid offense. The Boilermakers’ three starting receivers had a combined 11 catches against Fresno State. Deion Burks led the way with nine targets, four receptions, 152 yards and two touchdowns. The other receivers had a combined one catch.

Pressure and more pressure: Purdue didn’t allow a sack in its season opener, and Fresno State made only four stops behind the line of scrimmage. The Hokies will need to get into the backfield to disrupt the rhythm of the Purdue attack. Antwaun Powell-Ryland showcased his pass-rushing skills against ODU, and that opened up opportunities for Keyshawn Burgos and others. If Tech can bottle up the Purdue running game, it will create more chances for the powerful pass rush to get into the backfield.

Purdue

New name, same philosophy: Purdue has ranked in the top 50 in passing offense in seven straight seasons, and the last six under Jeff Brohm’s leadership. The Boilermakers are continuing to throw the ball a lot with offensive coordinator Graham Harrell bringing in the Air Raid scheme. Texas transfer quarterback Hudson Card won the starting job after he attempted 194 passes in three seasons with the Longhorns. He developed an immediate connection with Burks, a redshirt sophomore, in the opener.

Get into the backfield: The Boilermakers were credited with only two sacks against Fresno State. They did get two more additional quarterback pressures and actually got decent penetration to force some hurried throws. Plus, Fresno averaged 3.1 yards per carry. Purdue’s starting defensive front features three linemen weighing more than 300 pounds, and the Boilermakers utilize multiple fronts to create advantages. The Hokies didn’t allow a sack against ODU and will need to repeat that effort.