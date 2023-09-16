Keys to victory for Virginia Tech and Rutgers as the Hokies make their first trip to Piscataway, New Jersey, since 2003.

Virginia Tech

Score early: The Hokies would have a goose egg in their first-quarter score total if not for Old Dominion having a snap on a punt go through the back of the end zone. Tech needs to get into an offensive rhythm early and get points on the board to establish confidence against Rutgers. There’s a reason why that’s so important. The Scarlet Knights have not allowed any first-quarter points this season (and second- and third-quarter points, for that matter).

Sustain drives: Tech has had 25 offensive drives through two games. Only two have lasted more than 10 plays and four minutes. The Hokies have found success when going with tempo, but taking time off the clock means two things are happening. First, it’ll be a welcomed sight to see the run game finally finding some needed traction after being stuck in neutral. Second, the defense will get a chance to catch its breath and go over crucial in-game adjustments.

Develop a rotation: Tech’s defense was downright strong for five straight series against Purdue. The Boilermakers ran 14 plays and picked up 27 yards over those series. Tech is able to rotate eight to nine linemen, but the depth gets much thinner at linebacker (six) and secondary (six) with players like safety Nasir Peoples being out. The Hokies will need to play freshmen not only to give the starters a breather, but to develop depth that can help once ACC play rolls around.

Rutgers

Control possession: The Scarlet Knights’ best defense is actually its offense. Rutgers ranks second in the nation in time of possession and controls the ball for nearly 36 1/2 minutes. That limits the number of plays the defense has to be on the field and the chances for opposing teams to wear down that unit. Rutgers is tied for 38th in third-down conversion percentage (48.5%) and is one of 19th teams to convert on every single fourth-down try (3 for 3).

Keep running: There’s a trend that has developed this season for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights will run the ball and then run it some more. They have attempted 96 runs compared to 50 passes through two weeks, with the emphasis being placed on establishing the run. After totaling 122 yards against Northwestern, the Scarlet Knights racked up 254 yards in a dominating win over Temple. Tech allowed ODU to average 4.7 yards per carry, and Purdue averaged 3.9 yards per attempt.