Virginia Tech gets a second chance at a noon kickoff next week.

The ACC announced Monday that the Hokies’ Sept. 23 game at Marshall will begin at noon and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

It marks the Hokies’ first trip to Huntington, West Virginia, since Sept. 24, 2011.

This is the first of a two-game series between the programs that was finalized in November 2018. Marshall makes the return trip on Sept. 7, 2024.

The home team will pay a $400,000 guarantee for each contest, according to a copy of the contract obtained by The Roanoke Times.

Tech is 1-2 all-time in Huntington. The Hokies won the 2011 contest 30-10, and they lost 20-0 in 1939 and 13-7 in 1940.

Tech has won nine straight over Marshall since 1940. The first three of those wins came when the teams played at Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield, West Virginia, between 1951-53.

The Hokies were originally scheduled to kick off their game last weekend against Purdue at noon. The game’s start was delayed 22 minutes because of inclement weather, and then torrential thunderstorms led to a delay of 5 hours, 27 minutes with 5:50 remaining in the first quarter.

It is the longest reported weather delay in college football history.

Tech (1-1) trailed 7-0 when the game resumed and quickly fell behind 17-0. The Hokies scored 17 straight points late in the second quarter to tie the game, but the Boilermakers scored in the fourth quarter to claim a 24-17 win.

Marshall is taking its off week this weekend after opening the season with victories over Albany and East Carolina.

The Thundering Herd eked out a 21-17 win over Albany, an FCS team in the CAA, at home, and then went on the road to claim a 31-13 win over ECU.