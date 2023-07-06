Virginia Tech upgraded its wide receiver corps in the previous recruiting cycle.

The Hokies continued revamping that room in the 2024 recruiting class Thursday afternoon.

Chanz Wiggins, a four-star prospect from King George High School, announced his verbal commitment to Virginia Tech. The Hokies were one of Wiggins’ three finalists, with Maryland and Duke being the other two programs Wiggins considered.

Wiggins is the 14th player overall and the fourth player from Virginia in the Hokies’ 2024 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Wiggins is a four-star prospect according to ESPN and Rivals. He is a three-star recruit according to the 247Sports composite and On3 industry rankings.

Rivals ranks Wiggins as the No. 5 prospect in Virginia for the 2024 recruiting class.

Wiggins’ four-star ranking from at least one of the four recruiting services makes him the sixth player in the Hokies’ recruiting class who has received a four-star ranking.

Linebacker Gabriel Williams (consensus four-star), Marcellus Barnes Jr. (On3), Gerard Johnson (On3), Emmett Laws (Rivals) and Davi Belfort (ESPN and Rivals) are the others.

Wiggins is the first wide receiver in the recruiting class.

The Hokies made a significant push to upgrade their wide receiver corps in the previous recruiting cycle. They brought in three freshmen (Chance Fitzgerald, Ayden Greene and Marcell Baylor) and three transfers (Ali Jennings, Jaylin Lane and Da’Quan Felton) to infuse the room with talent and experience.

Wiggins’ recruiters were Shawn Quinn and Fontel Mines.