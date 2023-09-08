Growing up in Giles County, Lauren Sisler was a Virginia Tech fan.

She is now a sideline reporter for ESPN’s college football telecasts. And for the first time Saturday, her work will take her back to the New River Valley.

The Giles High School graduate will be the sideline reporter for ESPN2’s telecast of the Hokies’ game against Purdue at Lane Stadium.

“This is such a bucket-list item for me,” Sisler said this week in a phone interview. “I’m excited that it’s finally come to fruition.”

Rest assured, Sisler’s Giles background will be discussed on the telecast.

“They definitely want to highlight the … return,” she said.

Growing up, Sisler attended a handful of games at Lane Stadium.

“I just remember being enamored by the atmosphere and the big-time college football feel,” Sisler, 38, said. “That was back when Virginia Tech was thriving, and an era where I know that Virginia Tech’s trying to get back to. That’s something I talked to the players about specifically this week.

“It’s so cool to just get to go back and sort of see what Coach [Brent] Pry is doing with this program and hopefully being able to build something special and build it back to prominence.”

Sisler would have loved to have attended Virginia Tech. But she was a gymnast, and Tech does not have varsity gymnastics. Sisler reaped a gymnastics scholarship from Rutgers.

“I was always so disappointed that Virginia Tech didn’t have a gymnastics program. That was a deal breaker for me,” she said. “Things ended up working out for the best. Very proud to still be a Scarlet Knight but also a Hokie at heart.”

Sisler will team with play-by-play announcer Brian Custer and analyst Rod Gilmore on Saturday’s telecast.

This won’t be her first time patrolling the Lane Stadium sidelines. She was a camera person and editor for WDBJ (Channel 7) from 2007-09, so she covered some Virginia Tech games as a camera operator.

“That was my first big-time college experience on the sidelines,” she said. “It’s really cool that I was able to go from being a photographer and telling the story … of the game through a camera and now getting to do it on the sidelines for ESPN with the microphone in my hands.

“[Tech] was really the first college football team I covered as a journalist, and I think it set the standard really high for me, just because it was with [then-coach] Frank Beamer. This is someone that would come off the podium after a press conference on a Tuesday and come back and greet everybody, knows everybody by first name and would always share a friendly handshake and a conversation. And that’s not something you get from many coaches.

“That’s really stuck with me. … It’s always very important to me to express my gratitude toward others that we work with. … He definitely taught me a high level of appreciation and gratitude for what we do.”

Sisler, who has been married to former Christiansburg High School and Roanoke College golfer John Willard since 2020, gave birth to John Mason Willard on July 4.

Saturday will mark the baby’s first taste of a college football game.

“The plan is for my aunt and uncle to join me on Saturday to go on the field pregame and get him to come out there and sort of see the sights and sounds of Lane Stadium,” Sisler said. “I’m not sure he’ll stick around for the whole game.”

For the 2017 and 2018 football seasons, Sisler was a reporter for the ESPN-owned SEC Network’s Saturday morning pregame show, “SEC Nation.”

In 2019, she was promoted to the role of sideline reporter for weekly college football games on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.

The Alabama resident is adding another title to her resume: author.

She has written an autobiography, “Shatterproof,” that will be published this fall.

In 2003, when Sisler was a Rutgers freshman, her parents died on the same day from what were later ruled accidental overdoses.

Not until 10 years after their deaths was Sisler willing to read the autopsy and toxicology reports that stated her parents had overdosed on the opioid fentanyl. She realized that her parents had been addicted to prescription drugs.

She became a public speaker, sharing her family’s story with schools, booster clubs and addiction-prevention groups.

Now she will share that story in a book.

“It kind of crosses from a memoir to just an inspirational and encouraging book,” she said. “Taking my life story and experiences through childhood, as an athlete and then into my career in sports and how … I was able to find my voice.

“For so many years, I ran from my own story. And yet these athletes are always trusting me to share their stories. That’s when I realized, ‘Wow, I’ve got a story, too, and I need to share it.’ So this book really does a deep dive into my life.

“It digs deep into my parents’ story, kind of how they ended up where they ended up and how I inherited a lot of the shame that they also felt … and then how I overcame that shame and have used it not only in my broadcasting career but on the stage to inspire and encourage others.”