A look at who has the edge in Saturday's game between Virginia Tech and Old Dominion in Blacksburg.

Quarterbacks

Hokies quarterback Grant Wells is entering his fourth season as a starter. It also marks the fourth time he is preparing for Old Dominion (2019 and 2021 at Marshall and the past two seasons at Tech). ODU, on the other hand, is starting fresh at quarterback with Fordham transfer Grant Wilson making his first career start. Edge: Virginia Tech

Running backs

Virginia Tech enters the season healthy at running back. North Carolina A&T transfer Bhayshul Tuten is coming off a 1,300-yard season, and Malachi Thomas is healthy after dealing with two injuries last season. ODU returns its second- and third-leading rushers from last season in Keshawn Wicks nor Obie Sanni. They combined for 186 yards on 50 carries. Edge: Virginia Tech

Receivers/tight end

ODU had arguably one of the nation’s top receivers in Ali Jennings last season. He averaged nearly 107 receiving yards per game before an injury ended his season. Jennings is at Virginia Tech and gives the Hokies one of the nation’s most dynamic receivers. Da'Quan Felton and Jaylin Lane join Jennings to form a dynamic trio. ODU added Pitt transfer Myles Alston. Edge: Virginia Tech

Offensive line

Tech started the same offensive line combination in every game last season. ODU had three linemen start every game in 2022. Both lines have changed. The Hokies have three first-time FBS starters (Xavier Chaplin, Braelin Moore and Bob Schick), while the Monarchs will have a new left tackle in Santana Saunders. Stephon Dubose-Bourne and Chris Adams each started once last season. Edge: Old Dominion

Defensive line

Tech will roll at least 10 deep on the defensive line, making it arguably its strongest position group. The room was upgraded in the offseason with Florida transfer Antwaun Powell-Ryland. ODU returns two of its better pass rushers from a year ago (Denzel Lowry and Kris Trinidad) and hopes senior Jahlil Taylor can emerge. Edge: Virginia Tech

Linebackers

Linebacker Jason Henderson is the engine that powers the ODU defense. He led the nation last season with 186 tackles (15.5 per game) and posted 10 or more tackles in 11 of the 12 games. He will have a new sidekick in the 4-2-5 scheme. Virginia Tech’s linebacker corps got better with experience, led by Jaden Keller, who expected to start at Mike linebacker following Dax Hollifield’s graduation. Edge: Virginia Tech

Secondary

Tech returns three starters in Dorian Strong, Mansoor Delane and Nasir Peoples. Georgia Southern transfer Derrick Canteen fills the void left by Chamarri Conner, and Jalen Stroman is ready to step into a starting role. ODU returns one starter from last season (safety Terry Jones). Safeties Shawn Asbury and Tahj Ra-El got experience as backups. Edge: Virginia Tech

Special teams

The Hokies enter this matchup with more experience at every position. The noticeable upgrades came at kick and punt return. Tuten will return kicks, and Lane will get the first crack at returning punts. Lane averaged 12 yards on 38 punt returns and returned one for a touchdown in the 2021 season. ODU’s Ethan Sanchez went 10 of 13 on field goals last season. Edge: Virginia Tech