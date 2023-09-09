A look at who has the edge in Saturday's game between Virginia Tech and Purdue in Blacksburg.

Quarterbacks

Virginia Tech’s Grant Wells looked more comfortable leading the offense and was dialed in after halftime. He finished with three touchdowns and wasn’t intercepted. Purdue’s new signal caller, Texas transfer Hudson Card, had a pretty good debut. He completed nearly 60% of his passes for two touchdowns and also didn’t throw an interception. Edge: Push

Running backs

Both teams’ starting running backs were bottled up in their respective openers. ODU made sure Tech’s Bhayshul Tuten didn’t get to the second level, and he finished with 55 yards on 19 carries. Fresno had the same plan to keep Purdue’s Devin Mockobee contained. A Freshman All-American last season, he had 60 yards and a score on 16 carries. Edge: Push

Receivers/tight end

Purdue relied heavily on its three starting receivers in Deion Burks, Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen and TJ Sheffield. They combined for 11 catches against Fresno, and Burks led the way with 152 yards and two scores. The Hokies were more balanced behind Ali Jennings, Jaylin Lane and Da’Quan Felton. They each made big plays, and the tight ends got involved. Edge: Virginia Tech

Offensive line

Tech answered the lingering question from training camp with how well the front five held up against ODU. Redshirt freshmen Xavier Chaplin and Braelin Moore combined with the other four who played to not allow a sack or quarterback pressure. Purdue had three new starters on its offensive line. The group did not allow a sack against Fresno. Edge: Push

Defensive line

Tech’s defensive front recorded five sacks and seven tackles for a loss in the opener. The constant pressure opened up opportunities for the linebackers and secondary to make plays. Purdue’s three starting down linemen (Malik Langham, Cole Brevard and Isaiah Nichols) combined for seven tackles and no TFLs. Their responsibilities focus on engaging blockers for the linebackers. Edge: Virginia Tech

Linebackers

Tech’s linebackers were caught out of position in run fits too often against ODU. Those missed assignments led to the Monarchs racking up rushing yards. Purdue’s outside linebackers can either rush or drop into coverage. Kydran Jenkins had six tackles and a sack off the edge, and Auburn transfer OC Brothers added a sack. Edge: Purdue

Secondary

Tech wasn’t tested much by ODU, but the group made plays. Dorian Strong had an interception. Derrick Canteen forced a fumble. Nasir Peoples had a fumble recovery. ODU only completed one pass when targeting Strong and Mansoor Delane. The Boilermakers allowed 371 passing yards. Freshman Dillon Thieneman was a bright spot with 10 tackles and an interception. Edge: Virginia Tech

Special teams

Tech’s John Love did not miss on any of his kicks against ODU. He made all four extra points and converted on field goals from 27 and 21 yards. Tucker Holloway showcased why he should have more opportunities at punt return with a 66-yard runback. Purdue’s Ben Freehill missed a 39-yard field goal and was 5 of 5 on extra points. He is in his first season handling field-goal duties. Edge: Virginia Tech