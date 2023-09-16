A look at who has the edge in Saturday's game between Virginia Tech and Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Quarterbacks

Grant Wells’ injured ankle will be closely monitored as the week progresses. Could it be an opportunity for Kyron Drones to get his first chance at extended snaps? The uncertainty for the Hokies is the complete opposite for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights have Gavin Wimsatt, who has managed the first two games well and is completing 54% of his passes. Edge: Rutgers

Running backs

Rutgers starting tailback Kyle Monangai is tied for 25th in the nation with 214 rushing yards on 42 carries. He’s found the end zone twice. Monangai and the Scarlet Knights average nearly 4 yards per rushing attempt. Virginia Tech’s Bhayshul Tuten and Malachi Thomas have combined for 99 rushing yards on 45 attempts. That’s 2.2 yards per tote. Edge: Rutgers

Receivers/tight end

Tech doesn’t have Ali Jennings. Jaylin Lane’s status will be determined Saturday. That means Da’Quan Felton, Stephen Gosnell, Dae’Quan Wright and others need to step up. They were able to come up with plays against Purdue. Rutgers doesn’t go to the pass game often, but have options in JaQuae Jackson and Isaiah Washington. Edge: Virginia Tech

Offensive line

Tech right guard Bob Schick has pass and run block grades of 85.6 and 68.6, respectively, according to Pro Football Focus. No other lineman has a run-block grade above 60, and Parker Clements (70.3) and Xavier Chaplin (68.1) have a pass-block grade above 40. Rutgers’ starting line has allowed only one sack in two games. Edge: Rutgers

Defensive line

Rutgers’ defensive line has accounted for only two sacks this season, but the group does plenty of work on first and second downs. The Scarlet Knights are allowing 40 rushing yards per game. Tech’s defensive front has accounted for 5.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for a loss, and the group held up better against the run last week. Edge: Virginia Tech

Linebackers

Keli Lawson and Alan Tisdale shined as starters against Purdue. Both got into the backfield for sacks and made plays all over the field. Jaden Keller and Will Johnson still get plenty of field time. Rutgers’ top three tacklers are linebackers Tyreem Powell, Deion Jennings and Mohamed Toure. Those three have a combined 46 tackles. Edge: Push

Secondary

The strength of both defenses is in the back end. Tech features three talented cornerbacks (Dorian Strong, Mansoor Delane and Derrick Canteen), and safety Jalen Stroman is coming off a 14-tackle performance against Purdue. Rutgers’ defensive backs have recorded three of the team’s four interceptions and seven of the 18 pass breakups. Edge: Push

Special teams

Rutgers makes sure kickoffs aren’t returned. Jude McAtamney’s 13 kickoffs have all gone through the back of the end zone. On the flip side, the Scarlet Knights have yet to return a kickoff and their lone punt return netted minus-1 yard. Tech punter Peter Moore is coming off a game in which two of his punts were pinned inside the 5. Edge: Push