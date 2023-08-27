BLACKSBURG — It was a sight that became quite common to see as training camp progressed throughout August at Virginia Tech. Jayden McDonald calmly gets his teammates in position from the Mike linebacker position. His twin brother, Jorden, creates a powerful push from his spot at defensive end as soon as the ball is snapped.

Each snap, each rep builds the confidence in the Salem natives. They are entering their second season at their respective positions, and both are expected to factor heavily into the defensive rotation for the Hokies.

“You’ve got young men who can adjust and deal with change really well. They come from great stock,” defensive coordinator Chris Marve said. “But also two young men who are really students of the game, so they approach it in a way that all coaches would want each player to approach the game. They’re students.

“Not only do they work extremely hard on the football field, but in the offseason, [strength and conditioning coach Dwight] Galt can’t say enough good things about both of them. They got stronger, both of them have worked in areas of flexibility, they’re both extremely fast, and we like the physicality that they bring to the game as well.”

Marve, as the linebackers coach, will rely on Jayden McDonald at both Mike (middle) and Will (weakside) linebacker early in the season. McDonald spent the entire training camp working with the first- and second-teams at both positions, and his growth nearly mirrored that of Jaden Keller at the positions.

“I love Twin. He’s just grown in the same aspects I have,” Keller said. “Even if it’s after a lift in the summer, we’d stay after and do some extra work or do some field work. Twin, he’s a very hard worker, you can always count on him to get the job done. Just rotating with him, competing with him, asking him questions, him asking me questions, bouncing ideas off each other, it’s just going to make our linebacker room that much better when the season starts.”

Keller and Keli Lawson are projected to start at Mike and Will, respectively, and McDonald and Alan Tisdale are in the mix for extended playing time.

“At Mike, you’ve got to have a different charisma about you,” McDonald said of playing in the middle of the Hokies’ defense. “You’ve got to be able to have that confidence to run the show, get everybody on the same page, and it’s also nice to know the other position as well so you know everything that’s going on around you and stuff like that. You’ve just got to have that confidence about you and show that you’re not going to back down to nobody.”

McDonald spent last season working solely at Will linebacker behind Tisdale and Lawson.

Dax Hollifield and Keshon Artis were the Hokies’ Mike linebackers in 2022, and their departures opened up the competition for McDonald to get more accustomed to playing both linebacker positions.

“With our defense, it’s good to know both Will and Mike so you know what’s going on beside you,” McDonald said. “As far as differences, there’s not really much of a difference per se. Of course there’s different responsibilities that each position has and carries, but it’s good to know both.”

The McDonald twins have steadily worked their way closer to the line of scrimmage since arriving at Virginia Tech in the summer of 2021. Both were safeties in Justin Hamilton’s 4-2-5 defensive scheme, and then they moved up to Sam (strongside) linebacker when Hokies coach Brent Pry and Marve installed the current 4-3 base defense.

Both served as defensive ends on the scout team because of a lack of depth, which is where the idea of playing Jorden McDonald at the line of scrimmage came to the forefront.

The Hokies’ defensive end rotation last season featured TyJuan Garbutt, C.J. McCray, Jaylen Griffin and Cole Nelson. That four-man depth allowed McDonald to bulk up to 249 pounds and get needed practice reps so he could become more comfortable playing with his hand in the dirt.

“In fairness to him, he moved and he missed all of camp. We moved him during the season,” defensive line coach J.C. Price said. “At the time he moved, he was kind of behind the 8-ball as far as techniques and things, but his work ethic and toughness and just his overall ability, you saw that’s why he was contributing near the end of the season. All of those guys have picked up right where he left off.”

McDonald will again have plenty of experience ahead of him, so his development isn’t rushed. Florida transfer Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Nelson, McCray and Keyshawn Burgos are the first four in the rotation, and McDonald is not far behind for playing time.

“I worked a little bit on everything because I’m still new to this position,” he said of his offseason work. “I’ve only been playing D-end for a little over a year, so I’ve still got a lot to work on in terms of the run game, pass rush. So I’ve been working on everything, run and pass.”

The Hokies’ depth on defense will allow different combinations to be used. It won’t be surprising to see a specific front seven on first downs or short-yardage situations, then an entirely different group if there is a third-and-long or obvious passing situation.

That could allow the McDonald twins to get on the field at the same time.

“We both encourage each other. It’ll be a dream come true when we’re both on that field together making plays together,” Jorden McDonald said. “We’re just always trying to make sure we strive for that and encourage each other, motivate each other, even when one of us is not having a good day, make sure to pick each other up.”