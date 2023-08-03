BLACKSBURG — Brent Pry is approaching preseason training camp differently in his second season at Virginia Tech.

He isn’t taking away practices or limiting the opportunities the Hokies will have to prepare for the Sept. 2 season opener. The mindset is to have more opportunities to evaluate the multitude of position battles before Old Dominion visits Lane Stadium.

Pry is breaking down the four-week preseason camp into what he called five minicamps. The Hokies will practice for three days, and the fourth day will feature the coaching staff doing a full evaluation of the players to see what needs to be adjusted heading into the next minicamp.

“Just so we’re progressing the right way and making decisions about slow down install, make personnel moves, give us a chance to catch our breath,” Pry said after Thursday’s practice, the second of the training camp. “We’re going to get the same number of practices in as everybody else. We’re just putting the calendar out a little different.”

The Hokies will have 15 practices as part of the five minicamps. They will begin preparation for ODU on Aug. 22, which will be “a bonus week” according to Pry, and allow the plethora of new faces on the roster to experience what the structure is for a game week.

The minicamp approach to preseason training camp will allow the staff adequate opportunities to evaluate the key positions in which the starting job has yet to be claimed.

Quarterbacks Grant Wells and Kyron Drones are alternating days in which they receive first-team reps. Wells spent Wednesday working with the first string, and Drones worked with the first team on Thursday.

Pry did not say when he wanted to announce the starting quarterback.

“Right now, that’s the plan,” Pry said. “It didn’t look very good today. We threw the ball much better yesterday than today. But that’s the plan right now until something tells us to do it differently.”

Drones and Wells were able to complete passes into tight windows Thursday, but the new-look secondary broke up several contested passes. The defense nearly pitched a shutout in the red-zone drills (Ali Jennings caught a ball in the end zone that was tipped by Derrick Canteen), with converted-wide receiver Jaylen Jones and freshman Dante Lovett delivering highlight-reel pass breakups.

“You go in and look at the film. You can kind of have your gut and your instincts when you leave the practice field, but you’ve got to be careful when you watch the film and see what really happened,” Pry said of evaluating how the passing attack looked in practice. “It could have been good defensive play, could have been some new coverage in there. Could have been not getting open or wrong route or miscommunication or just a bad ball. So you evaluate it and you hear from the receiver coach, you hear from the quarterback coach. You kind of get a better idea of what really happened.”

Jones, who has worked as a second-string safety since the spring, was awarded the player of the day after Wednesday. He and freshman Mose Phillips III have served as the backups for Nasir Peoples and Jalen Stroman.

“He’s trended ever since we moved him,” Pry said of Jones. “He had a couple of injury setbacks that kind of kept him from progressing like I think he could’ve, but he had a great break on the ball yesterday and got his hands on it. I mean good body position, good instincts. He didn’t catch the ball — I felt he should’ve. I told him that’s why he moved to DB. But he’s doing some good things. The more and more he reps, the more and more we notice him.”

A new look for the Hokies in training camp is the lack of a No. 72 on the field.

Lord Botetourt graduate Jesse Hanson, who wore the jersey number for the last four seasons, announced last week that he medically retired because of an undisclosed injury.

Hanson spent Thursday working with offensive line coach Ron Crook.

Tech has 14 offensive linemen who are either true freshmen or redshirt freshmen.

“He’s really going to be a student assistant,” Pry said. “He’s got some surgery coming up that’s going to have him out of pocket a little bit but he’s part of the program, he wants to be, we want him to be and he’s an experienced guy that can particularly help the young guys.”