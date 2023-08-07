BLACKSBURG — It didn’t take long for Dante Lovett and Braylon Johnson to find their way onto the Virginia Tech practice field last week. The freshmen joined the fray early in the cornerback rotation and were tasked with holding their own against wide receivers battling for the starting jobs.

Lovett came up with a pass breakup during one drill. Johnson and fellow freshman Krystian Williams kept up step-for-step with experienced receivers.

Those three first-year cornerbacks, along with other freshmen on defense, could see playing time as early as the season’s first month as part of the Hokies’ retooled roster.

“I’ve got high expectations for them,” Hokies coach Brent Pry said after Thursday’s practice. “And there’s going to have to be one, probably two, of those freshmen DBs [to] play. Like, in September, they’re going to have to be ready to go. Whether it’s Krystian, whether it’s Braylon, whether it’s Dante, whether it’s a combination of them, that’s going to have to have to happen.”

It won’t be surprising to see freshmen littered throughout the defense’s two-deep rotation during the season. Fifty percent of the Hokies’ 121-man roster is made up with players who have four years of eligibility remaining. There are 37 true freshmen and 23 redshirt freshmen, and there are six true freshmen who could get on the field at either Star, cornerback or safety.

Safety Mose Phillips III spent the entire spring working with the second-team defense, and he has picked up right where he left off in the early stages of preseason training camp.

He and Jalen Jones are serving as the primary backups to starters Nasir Peoples and Jalen Stroman.

“He’s another freshman that has a chance to be in the two-deep, to have a role,” Pry said of Phillips. “He’s a coach’s kid, the game comes pretty easy to him. He’s a worker.”

A second freshman, Antonio Cotman Jr., spent the spring working with the second-string defense at cornerback. He opened preseason training camp at Star.

Cotman was able to move to Star — a hybrid position in the 4-3 defense in which the players can line up at Sam (strongside) linebacker or safety — with Lovett, Johnson and Williams joining the roster in the summer.

Those three cornerbacks are working behind Dorian Strong, Mansoor Delane and Derrick Canteen. Strong, Delane and Canteen are former freshman All-Americans.

“All those young DBs you still, you’re like, ‘Man, I wish we were a year down the road,’ as far as physically just where they’re at,” Pry said. “Man, skill set, aptitude and work ethic and approach, I mean, I love it all. They’re a good group. They’re just young.”

Cotman and fellow freshman Caleb Woodson are part of the competition to win the Star backup job behind starter Keonta Jenkins.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Cotman has the size to move to the hybrid position and compete for playing time with Jenkins (6-3, 212) and Woodson (6-3, 215).

“That’s a true hybrid,” Pry said of the Star position. “… Ultimately, you’d like to play with a guy that has some of the coverage skills that [Cotman] has. He’s a fluid athlete, he’s a good athlete, he transitions well, so he has some real strengths at that position that he brings to it. It’s one of those things, again, he’s a freshman that we’re trying to figure out, ‘Where can he help us the quickest?’”

The Hokies have at least two freshmen at every position on the roster. The offensive line is projected to have two redshirt freshmen in the starting lineup (Xavier Chaplin and Braelin Moore and left tackle and guard, respectively), but defense has the potential to see more freshmen play immediately.

Johnson and Lovett are two highly touted prospects and are expected to make an impact despite not participating in spring practices.

Johnson is a legacy student from Highland Springs High School where he played for his father and former Virginia Tech defensive back Loren Johnson, while Lovett comes from powerhouse DeMatha Catholic High School outside of Washington, D.C.

“I think that’s what it is. You can see it in them. They’re not surprised about being here,” Peoples said of the freshmen. “They’re excited to be here. They cherish every moment, and they come out to work every day.”