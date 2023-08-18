BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech starting offenses and defenses went through a two-point drill early in Friday’s practice. Grant Wells had the first crack at quarterback and, after an incompletion, rolled out to his right to buy time and delivered a hard-thrown pass into coverage. Kyron Drones was up next at signal caller and used his athletic ability to be on the receiving end of a conversion attempt.

Both showcased what they can bring to the offense. Now it’s up to the coaches to determine who is going to get the starting nod Sept. 2 against Old Dominion.

Hokies coach Brent Pry said Friday the hope is to determine the starting quarterback in the next three to four days. The final audition will be Saturday evening’s scrimmage in which both Wells and Drones will receive a healthy heaping of snaps.

“It’s obviously something that everybody is looking at closely each day,” Pry said. “And both guys, to be honest, the last two days, have done some good things. So we’ll see how tomorrow goes and then we’ll roundtable as an offensive staff, and I’ll also get the defensive staff’s perspective on the quarterbacks and anybody else offensively that’s in a competition for playing time or a spot.”

Wells and Drones have alternated working with the first-team offense since training camp opened Aug. 2. Pry reiterated he’s seen positive steps from both through camp, and there’s still the possibility both could play regardless of which one is named the starter.

“It’s hard for me not to think about one of them helping us,” Pry said. “They both bring a lot to the table in their own way. So I can see a scenario where that’s the case.”

What’s in store for the scrimmage?

Tech held its first scrimmage of camp in the afternoon one week ago. The staff is shifting to a later start Saturday in order to get the players prepared for the 8 p.m. kickoff against the Monarchs at Lane Stadium.

“The other piece is we’re going to go a little bit later, so we’ll get in there and it’ll start to get a little bit darker and get used to the lighting,” Pry said.

Pry mentioned there were four to five offensive players who were unable to participate in the first scrimmage, and he’s expecting them to be available for this second practice.

The offense will be nearly at full health with wide receiver Tucker Holloway back on the field Friday and both Bhayshul Tuten and Dae’Quan Wright going at full speed.

The defense had its entire two-deep at Friday’s practice.

“We’ve got some guys that are right on the cusp and us feeling like we can trust them and we can put them out there,” Pry said. “So that’s a big piece right now. Some of those guys that are developing and can they be ready for Week 1 to help us win.”

The bonus week

Pry structured the training camp into five mini-camps. It allowed him to have flexibility in preparing for the season opener with what he calls a “bonus week” before game week arrives.

The week will allow the staff to work on cleaning up schemes that need to be addressed, plus finalizing position battles.

“Whatever situations we feel like need more attention, we’ll hit those. We’ll also start prepping for Old Dominion, and also just some unusual formations or pressures that gave us trouble during the camp for one another for either side,” Pry said. “So we clean some things up, put some finishing touches on some things, and also start to prepare for Old Dominion, while we’re getting healthy. A few more days of just uppers or helmets and getting the guys back well. They’ve really worked their tails off. We’ve got some guys that are really beat up. It’ll be about getting healthy as well.”

Offensive line depth

Redshirt freshman Johnny Garrett spent most of training camp serving as Parker Clements’ backup at right tackle. He has been relegated to street clothes recently with an undisclosed injury, and Pry said he is out for a couple of days.

That has moved walk-on Griffin Duggan to Clements’ backup.

Aside from Gardner-Webb transfer Clayton Frady (backup left guard) and redshirt sophomore Jack Hollifield (backup center), the second-string offensive line features redshirt freshmen.

Freshman Layth Ghannam has moved up to backup left tackle with Brody Meadows’ move to backup right guard behind Bob Schick.

“We’ve got some good candidates. I don’t know that any of them are just making me say, yes, we’ve got a sixth guy,” Pry said. “I do think Bob’s playing a little better at that guard spot. I think he’s had a good three or four days. He’s playing tougher. He’s right more often. And I love the edge the O-line’s playing with. I think Kaden Moore and Parker Clements are doing a good job leading that group.”

Kicker competition

Pry hasn’t closed the book on the battle for starting place-kicker between John Love and Kyle Lowe.

Love has been the first kicker getting reps in drills, while Lowe continues to be just as consistent in camp.

“First of all, we’ve got a really good competition there. Those two guys are battling this thing out,” Pry said. “The percentages are close on long field goals, on extra points, just overall. It’s close. Timing’s good with both of them. That’s one battle that may go into next week. We continue to chart those guys and get some pressure kicks. He’s [Lowe’s] kicked a 65 in practice. It’s how often do I see him do it that makes you feel like he could do it in a game?”