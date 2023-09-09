BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech rallied from a three-score deficit by getting Purdue’s offense off the field on third down.

The Boilermakers finally converted in the fourth quarter. It led to the first of two backbreaking drives over the final 15 minutes inside Lane Stadium.

Purdue recorded three third-down conversions on the go-ahead touchdown drive and held on to claim a 24-17 win over the Hokies in a game that began Saturday afternoon and ended in the evening hours following a lengthy weather delay.

The Boilermakers (1-1) prevented Tech (1-1) from claiming its first home win over a nonconference opponent since 2009 with the early fourth-quarter drive that featured a methodical attack.

Tech still had a chance with 2:30 remaining and 91 yards to go for a tying touchdown. Quarterback Grant Wells took every snap on the first 12 drives, and the Hokies elected to go to backup Kyron Drones on the 13th drive to provide a spark.

Drones did just that on the first play with a 26-yard completion over the middle of the field to Dae’Quan Wright. Drones added a 13-yard run to get the Hokies into Purdue territory.

The Boilermakers were able to cap the second-half shutout by forcing four straight incomplete passes to get the ball back.

Devin Mockobee delivered a 20-yard run to pick up a first down, and the Boilermakers were able to take the final minute off the clock and secure the road triumph.

The Boilermakers’ game-winning drive featured plenty of runs that methodically broke down the Tech defense.

Quarterback Hudson Card picked up 12 yards on a third-and-5 run for the first third-down conversion. Mockobee picked up enough yards on another third-and-5 for the second conversion, and Mockobee caught a 12-yard pass from Card on a third-and-11 to get to the Tech 2.

Card finished the drive with a touchdown run for the seven-point lead with eight minutes remaining.

The Boilermakers led 7-0 when the game was delayed with 5:50 remaining in the first quarter, and then added 10 quick points early in the second quarter to take a 17-0 lead.

Tech responded by scoring 17 points in the final six minutes of the first half.

Wells threw touchdown passes to Bhayshul Tuten and Jaylin Lane, and John Love connected on a career-long 41-yard field goal to send the Hokies into intermission with the score tied.

The teams were sent off the field with 5:50 remaining in the first quarter and an announcement of the game being temporarily suspended because of inclement weather came at 12:48 p.m.

The Boilermakers took the game’s opening drive 75 yards on nine plays to take a 7-0 lead on Mockobee’s 15-yard touchdown run.

Purdue converted on both of its third-down chances thanks to Card connecting with wide receiver TJ Sheffield on both instances.

Sheffield’s 9-yard reception on third-and-8 gave Purdue a first down, and Card found tight end Max Klare open on a wheel route for a 27-yard gain.

Mockobee scored two plays later.

Tech’s initial drive featured a 21-yard pass from Wells to Lane that got the Hokies into Purdue territory.

Wide receiver Ali Jennings was injured on the play and taken to the team’s smaller locker room near the sidelines.

The Hokies’ drive stalled after the injury timeout. Peter Moore’s punt was downed by Cole Beck at the Purdue 4-yard line.

Wells completed 16 of 33 passes for 243 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Hokies finished with 11 rushing yards.