Virginia Tech football’s run of landing verbal commitments from the top players in the commonwealth continued Monday afternoon.

Eric Mensah, a rising senior at Mountain View High School in Stafford, announced his decision to commit to Virginia Tech on social media.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Mensah is a consensus three-star prospect by all four major recruiting services (On3, 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals). ESPN ranks Mensah as the No. 8 player in Virginia for the 2024 high school graduating class.

“This decision is one of the best decisions I have made,” Mensah wrote on Twitter.

Mensah chose the Hokies over offers from West Virginia, Boston College, Wake Forest, Virginia, Maryland, Duke and Old Dominion.

He was a VHSL Class 5 second team all-state selection as a junior with eight sacks, 29 quarterback pressures and three forced fumbles.

Mensah’s primary recruiters were Shawn Quinn and J.C. Price.

He is the 16th player, fifth defensive lineman and sixth player from Virginia in the Hokies’ 2024 recruiting class. The last five commitments have come from Virginia.

Tech’s run of securing the top players in the state began July 6 when wide receiver Chanz Wiggins from King George High, the No. 6 prospect in the state according to ESPN, announced his commitment.

Another wide receiver, Keylen Adams from Green Run High, announced Thursday he was committed to Tech. Adams is ranked as the No. 4 player in the state by ESPN.

Tech also has secured commitments from two other players ranked in the top 30 in the state by ESPN.

Cornerback Joshua Clarke from Flint Hill in Oakton is ranked No. 14 and safety Noah Jenkins from Highland Springs is No. 21.