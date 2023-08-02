North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye was voted the ACC’s best player last season.

He is projected to repeat that honor heading into his redshirt sophomore campaign.

Maye was named the conference’s preseason player of the year Wednesday as part of the ACC’s release of its 27-member preseason team as voted on by 176 members of the media.

“All those personal accolades come with winning football games and having North Carolina being up there in the conversation of the ACC Championship and bigger things,” Maye said last week at ACC Kickoff.

The preseason team features one player from Virginia for the second straight season, while Virginia Tech is one of three schools not to have any players voted to the All-ACC preseason football team for the second consecutive campaign.

Wake Forest and Georgia Tech joined the Hokes in not having any players voted to this year’s preseason team.

Virginia punter Daniel Sparks was the Cavaliers’ lone representative on the All-ACC preseason team. The junior was a second-team All-ACC selection last season after leading the league and ranking eighth in the nation with an average of 45.9 yards per punt.

Maye was the league’s player and freshman of the year last season. He threw for 3,847 yards and 35 touchdowns to go with 629 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

“After the season, Drake came to me and said, help me with these things, these are things I need to improve,” UNC coach Mack Brown said. “That’s who he is. That’s why he is such a great player. He was raised in a family of champions. He was raised in a family of athletes. His dad [former UNC quarterback Mark Maye] was a great quarterback. So he is always looking at what I can do better instead of patting himself on the back.”

The signal caller received 88 votes for player of the year. Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis followed him with 66 votes.

“There’s a lot of expectations, but it’s one thing when you get on the field,” Travis said. “All those expectations disappear when the ball is kicked off.”

Clemson running back Will Shipley, who was third in the preseason player of the year voting, was one of a league-high seven Tigers on the preseason team. Shipley was voted to the preseason team at running back, all-purpose and specialist.

Maye and Shipley were two of 10 players on the preseason team who were first-team All-ACC selections in 2022.

Maye, Shipley and Travis are three of seven ACC players who were named to the Maxwell Award watch list.

Louisville center Bryan Hudson, who spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons at Virginia Tech, was the Cardinals’ lone selection on the preseason team.

He also was named to the Outland Trophy watch list Tuesday. Hudson was one of eight linemen from the ACC named to the watch list.

Sparks and Virginia Tech’s Peter Moore were two of the 49 punters named to the Ray Guy Award watch list Wednesday.

Moore averaged 41.7 yards on 73 punts with a long of 67 yards last season.

Ten ACC players were named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list. The group is led by Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., who was fourth in the preseason player of the year voting.

Miami’s Andres Borregales was the placekicker on the All-ACC preseason team. He was joined by three other ACC kickers on the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award watch list.