BLACKSBURG — Antwaun Powell-Ryland’s introduction to the Virginia Tech fan base came in a social media post earlier this month. The defensive end made a case for his spin move rating to be 99 when EA Sports releases its college football video game next summer, with a dominating move during a one-on-one pass rush drill against left tackle Xavier Chaplin.

Powell-Ryland’s defensive teammates couldn’t contain their excitement. Tech fans weren’t able to comment quickly enough about the spin move.

The explosiveness off the edge. The ability to win a one-on-one battle. Tech didn’t have that type of playmaker last season, and Powell-Ryland was the type of player it needed to find out of the transfer portal.

“We just hadn’t seen a rep like that since we’ve been here,” Hokies coach Brent Pry said. “The takeoff, the movement, the pad level — it was one of those whip-shot sack-fumbles. It brought everybody to their feet. We were like ‘OK, this is what it needs to look like.’

“And to that point, he’s elevated the other guys in that room through plays like that. This is what we need to be. Everybody in the D-line room has been committed the entire offseason to working toward being a better pash-rushing group.”

The 6-foot-3, 242-pound Powell-Ryland was a priority for Tech when the Hokies were looking for an impact edge rusher out of the transfer portal. He spent three seasons at Florida and had 34 tackles (14 solo), 4.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for a loss and three forced fumbles in 27 games.

His statistics weren’t what jumped off the page. The staff saw the potential he could bring off the edge and help elevate the Hokies’ pass rush.

“He’s starting to take on a leadership role,” defensive line coach J.C. Price said. “When you first get here from the portal, I think he was kind of feeling his way, he was trying to see the lay of the land. Now, the second half of summer of him being here, he’s started becoming more and more vocal.

“It still comes down to be a leader you have to make plays before anybody listens to you. That first couple of practices when he started making plays and flashing, they started listening.”

Powell-Ryland joined an experienced defensive line that lost only two starters (defensive ends TyJuan Garbutt and Jaylen Griffin) from last season.

Tech returned the four defensive tackles from its two-deep rotation (Norell Pollard, Josh Fuga, Mario Kendricks and Wilfried Pene) and backup ends C.J. McCray and Cole Nelson.

Sophomore Keyshawn Burgos is battling Nelson for a starting spot opposite of Powell-Ryland, and redshirt sophomore Jorden McDonald is in the rotation.

Pollard, Fuga, Kendricks and Pene are joined by Nebraska transfer Pheldarius Payne to form a formidable rotation in the middle.

“We have good depth at defensive tackle. We’ve got some old guys, got a couple of young guys. I’m hoping that Pheldarius, there’s been a lot of things that as a healthy guy that excites me,” Pry said. “At defensive end, we are going to be athletic and we can run. We need to have a great camp at continuing to evolve and become great pass rushers. I think APR helps us a little bit, just for the group in general. We’re athletic, we can run, we’ve got some length and we’ve got to be able to trap and chop and get a shoulder through and know when to rush outside and know when to rush inside, know when to retrace. We’ve got to do a good job with those things. We’re getting better.”

Payne arrived in Blacksburg in the summer of 2022. He said he suffered the season-ending Achilles injury two or three weeks into summer training, and it turned into a near year-long recovery.

Payne played defensive end and outside linebacker at Nebraska. He has bulked up to 275 pounds in order to play at 3-technique and give the Hokies an interior pass rusher.

“I took my time on a lot of stuff, a lot of individual stuff, the trainers helped a lot,” Payne said of his recovery.

Garbutt and Griffin were Tech’s top pass rushers last season with a combined 17.5 tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks.

However, the Hokies weren’t able to consistently get into the backfield.

Tech posted a season-high five sacks against Boston College and Liberty. The Hokies didn’t record a sack against North Carolina and Duke.

“Coach Pry always tells us D-line is the most physically demanding position on the whole field and you have to take pride in that. If you’re not willing to take pride, then go play another position or go play another sport,” Fuga said. “I believe every single person on our line and in that room takes pride in that. We want to go get that guy, we want to go get whoever has the ball, we want to go cause havoc on the O-line. We have to get ready and perfect our fundamentals.”

Pry brought in Bruce Lombard twice during the offseason to help the defensive linemen with their pass-rushing fundamentals. Lombard uses mixed martial arts techniques so linemen can use their hands more efficiently to win one-on-one battles, and the Tech players took advantage of those lessons to be better equipped for the upcoming season.

“It’s more like working on fast reaction, fast twitch, working on just straight wrist movements,” Nelson said. “You can really see a difference.”