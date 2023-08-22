BLACKSBURG — There were instances last season when Jaden Keller knew where he needed to be when the ball was snapped. The Virginia Tech linebacker knew his responsibilities and the steps to take at Will linebacker. His mind, though, raced and forced him to think too much, and it didn’t allow his instincts to take over from the weak side as the play progressed.

Keller doesn’t hesitate these days. His mind has slowed down. He instinctively knows where he needs to be. The redshirt sophomore, who slid over to Mike linebacker in the middle of the Tech defense, also knows the responsibilities for his teammates flying around him.

“Just learning Mike and learning Will, I kind of just play faster,” Keller said, “and I took time this summer to learn the safeties, the D-line stunts, so I really think that the speed of the game has slowed down for me and I have sped up in that aspect so I think that’s helping me take some of the strides I’ve had so far this fall camp.”

Keller emerged in the spring at Mike linebacker as a potential candidate to be Dax Hollifield’s replacement. And, if there were any lingering doubts of Keller’s progression, he now carries the lunch pail after cornerback Derrick Canteen opened training camp with it.

“JK’s just playing faster,” Hokies coach Brent Pry said. “He’s always had great abilities, but his mind’s kind of slowed him down and he’s finally in a pretty good place.”

The competition to fill Hollifield’s void at Mike linebacker was one of the more closely watched in the spring. Hollifield was a four-year starter who possessed generational leadership qualities, and his teammates followed his lead dating back to his sophomore season.

Keller, Jayden McDonald and Alan Tisdale received reps at the position in the spring. Keller was healthy the entire spring, while McDonald battled a minor injury and Tisdale wasn’t available at the start of spring.

Keller took advantage of those valuable reps as the speed of the game slowed down considerably, even when he bounced between Mike and Will linebacker.

“I feel more confident speaking up and getting the defense on the right page because at the end of the day, the Mike controls the defense so they’re all looking for you whenever something goes bad or whenever the wrong call comes in,” Keller said. “I just think the confidence, building confidence as a Mike linebacker, learning the defense, not only your position but everyone around you, your brothers around you, I think that’s what helps you play a lot faster and be a lot more vocal.”

Keller, Tisdale and Keli Lawson are three linebackers Pry identified as those who “separated themselves a little bit from the others.” Lawson has worked as the starting Will linebacker since the spring, and Keller and Tisdale are able to play both positions.

“Those are the vocal leaders of the team right there. That’s where it all begins whether it’s a move call or telling me what to do,” cornerback Mansoor Delane said of the linebackers. “From those guys, we just see a lot of leadership. That room right there, they take care of their business. You never have to worry about them off the field, and you can tell it when they come on the field, they just feel like captains, and I just try and follow behind those guys.”

McDonald is another linebacker who is playing both positions and working with both the first and second teams.

“Yeah, I would say that” there’s a lot of shuffling between the positions, Keller said. “We have good depth in our linebacker room, and I think we all have ball players, so I just think that’s a big problem for defenses, trying to scheme for linebackers, ‘Which linebackers is going to be in?’ I think all of our linebackers have very strong strengths and weaknesses. I just think that’s going to be a plus for us against opposing offenses.”

The rotation could feature freshman walk-on George Ballance. His father, Jeff, played at Tech from 1984-86, and the younger linebacker is in the mix with Matt Johnson and Will Johnson.

“Like Coach Pry said the other day, he’s a natural linebacker. He sees things better than I guess I’ve ever seen someone his age do,” Keller said of Ballance. “He just does natural linebacker things, whether that’s seeing pulls. His instincts are really good, and I think that’s what helps him play faster and he’s really strong.”

The Sam (strongside) linebacker position was renamed Star during the offseason. The position is the same it was last season with players who can fill in on run fits and cover skill players in space.

Keonta Jenkins started at the position last season and continues to receive first-team reps in training camp. The senior has two freshmen — Caleb Woodson and Antonio Cotman Jr. — who are battling to be his backup.

Cotman spent the spring working at cornerback. Woodson arrived over the summer and Pry said he was “built like Keonta coming as an 18-year-old.”

“It’s very much an opportunity for me as a leader and me as an older guy just to point them in the right direction on how to do things and how to do things correctly so that they can get on the field,” Jenkins said. “They’re going to play young. It’s going to be a lot of times that their number might get called and I want them to be prepared as much as they can to make the plays that need to be played. I take it as an opportunity for me.”