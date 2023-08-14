BLACKSBURG — If you take a look at the left side of the Virginia Tech offensive line, there's a battle between Xavier Chaplin and Braelin Moore to see which one can finish his block and get to the second level.

It’s a battle that has matured since the spring. The redshirt freshmen fight to see who can pancake their teammates on the defensive line and work their way into a linebacker’s chest to create a running lane for the tailback.

The battle isn’t exclusive to the two of them. The youngsters on the left side of the line are making sure the veterans lining up to their right are keeping up.

“We want to keep helping each other and pushing each other to be the best we can be,” Moore said. “We have a little battle going on left side versus right side. We’ve got the young guys versus the old guys. We like that and we compete with them. It’s good.”

Chaplin and Moore aren’t exactly new faces on the left side of the line. Chaplin served as Silas Dzansi’s backup throughout last season and appeared in the season finale at Liberty, and Moore was Jesse Hanson’s backup at left guard and made four appearances.

“Our situation was very similar last year,” Moore said. “We both came in, got a little bit of playing time and ended up getting redshirted at the end of the year. I think that bonded us because we had to rely on each other a lot and we’re in the same boat.”

The infusion of youth on the left side of the offensive line may be exactly what Virginia Tech needs after being unable to establish the run game last season.

The Hokies averaged 3.1 yards per rush — their lowest average since picking up 3.2 yards per tote in 2012 — and the inability to get the run game going led to second- and third-and-longs where defenses brought blitzes that led to 33 sacks surrendered.

Ron Crook was hired to replace Joe Rudolph, who took the same position at Notre Dame, and the new offensive line coach worked with coordinator Tyler Bowen to simplify the blocking scheme so it can be more effective.

“I think last year we had a hard time running the ball and it affected our offense,” Moore said. “Coach Crook has been a great mentor and great coach to us, just pushing us to get in the blocks, push them up to backers and get bodies on bodies. Getting them to backers is very important and doesn’t allow them to blitz through gaps and get to our running backs. That’s been a big emphasis.”

Chaplin echoed Moore’s sentiments, adding Crook has focused on getting “in their chest and drive, don’t run away from the blocks.”

The mentality has been felt across the line with veteran leaders Kaden Moore at center and Parker Clements at right tackle.

“He’s been great. In the spring he was great,” Clements said of Crook. “He came in and it was kind of like he’s been here all along. I like his coaching style — kind of get into the line type of guy. He supports us real well and understands. I really like him.”

Kaden Moore and Clements were part of an offensive front that did not change its starting lineup throughout the season. Dzansi, Hanson, Johnny Jordan, Kaden Moore and Clements answered the bell every game, and the five developed a continuity.

Dzansi and Jordan exhausted their eligibility. Hanson, a Lord Botetourt High graduate, announced late last month that he was medically retiring with an undisclosed injury.

Hanson remains with the program and is serving as a student assistant.

“The first day, I’m not going to lie, it was weird,” Clements said of not seeing Hanson in pads. “I’ve been close with Jesse since I got here. He’s been a great friend and mentor. It’s a little different, but I’m not hating on it. It’s good.”

The Moore brothers (Braelin at left guard and Kaden at center), Chaplin (left tackle) and Clements (right tackle) have been working with the first team since the spring. Hanson and Bob Schick split reps at right guard during the spring, and Schick has taken over the starting role in preseason training camp.

Gardner-Webb transfer Clayton Frady backed up Schick at the start of camp. Brody Meadows began camp at left tackle and recently received reps at right guard.

“He’s been putting in a lot and he’s gotten a lot better all year, all offseason,” Clements said of Schick. “He’s really accepted his role and he knows he’s got a lot to prove, and so does Clayton. We all do. We’re all in competition. He’s been embracing it and doing great.”

Meadows is considered a “swing guy” to Hokies coach Brent Pry, who envisions the redshirt freshman being able to play both tackle and guard.

“It’s a compliment to him because he’s done some nice things,” Pry said of Meadows. “And again, always trying to maximize what the guys do well and minimize the weaknesses. And there’s some things that he struggles with at tackle that won’t be necessary. We won’t see it as much at the guard position. So we’re giving him a shot there, but he’s a guy that’s really changed his body and really invested right now.”

Frady was brought in to challenge for immediate playing time. He played both guard and tackle at Gardner-Webb.

Freshman Layth Ghannam is a candidate to potentially play this season, along with a host of other young linemen who will need to be ready to play in the coming years.

“Johnny Garrett’s a candidate. Johnny Dickson’s a candidate. But Layth, probably his upside is tremendous,” Pry said. “He came in further behind the other guys. So he had a little bit more just from getting in shape, from understanding the position. But he’s really done a nice job. He’s tough, he’s athletic. To me, he’s a true swing guy. He could play tackle or he could play guard in his time here. But yeah, he’s definitely standing out.”