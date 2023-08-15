BLACKSBURG — There are glimpses in practice of Malachi Thomas that bring smiles to the Virginia Tech coaching staff. They see the way the 6-foot, 206-pound running back plants his foot into the grass and makes a decisive cut. He showcases a burst of speed and, for good measure, doesn’t mind lowering his shoulder into the defender’s chest.

The running style was something the Hokies sorely missed last season. Injuries kept Thomas off the field for all but 2 1/2 games, and Tech was forced to utilize a committee approach that failed to materialize into consistency.

Thomas’ health was a priority to Tech in the spring. It continues to be a focal point in preseason training camp with Thomas and North Carolina A&T transfer Bhayshul Tuten being viewed as a potent backfield tandem that could help reestablish the Hokies’ ground attack.

“I think both guys have shown so far in spring, right, it’s still early in camp, that we can have a 1-2 punch, which I think is important,” offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen said. “We had a Rolodex of guys going through [last season with] different skill set levels.”

Hokies coach Brent Pry reiterated multiple times this preseason the team needs a healthy Thomas to help establish a vertical run game essential to Bowen’s offensive scheme.

Thomas and Tuten will run behind an offensive line that is young on the left side and return two starters from last season’s team.

“They’re just getting a great push from the jump,” Thomas said of the offensive line’s performance since the spring. “We’re starting the play on the defensive side of the ball. That’s all we can ask for, is one good push and one seam.”

The redshirt sophomore tailback missed last season’s first five games while recovering from a left foot injury, and then a left ankle injury suffered in his third game relegated him to the sidelines once again.

He rushed for 84 yards in his first game at Pittsburgh and totaled 62 yards on 22 carries in his other two appearances before suffering the ankle injury on a 23-yard reception against North Carolina State.

“It was frustrating a lot,” Thomas said of the injuries, “but I really wasn’t focused on it because I just knew I could just control what I could control, and I was just there to support my teammates.”

Thomas said he spent the rehabilitation process focusing on first getting his ankle and foot healthy. He focused on mobility exercises to strengthen his ligaments and then turned his attention to lifting as much as possible in order to add more muscle.

It was a calculated effort to ensure he not only recovered from his setbacks but added something new to his arsenal.

“The thing I’ve been working on to improve my game now is more explosive runs and acceleration,” he said.

The explosiveness and acceleration are two elements the coaches have noticed in the preseason camp. Thomas has shown no lingering effects from the injuries, and the staff is still being cautious with him and Tuten to make sure they are both available Sept. 2 when the Hokies open the season at home against Old Dominion.

Tuten, the second back in the 1-2 tandem, transferred from North Carolina A&T after rushing for 1,363 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2022. He garnered FCS All-America honors and was included on this season’s Doak Walker Award preseason watch list.

“Bhayshul, he can do those things as well, but a little quickness and explosion and an ability to make guys miss, I think they’re both unique in their own ways. But they also bring that power element to it as well,” Bowen said of the tandem. “I think the big thing with Malachi, going back to his health, is I’ve just been impressed with his burst. When he sees things, being able to hit the hole and burst through. And just overall, I think [running backs coach Elijah] Brooks is doing a good job in that room as far as seeing things. There’s a lot more that goes into it than just running. There’s certainly that ability, but the way they’re reading things, setting up blocks, I think that’s going to help our guys up front.”

Thomas, a former three-star recruit, burst onto the scene as Raheem Blackshear’s backup in the 2021 season. He averaged 4.7 yards and scored three touchdowns on 93 carries, and he was expected to be the primary back last season.

Thomas’ first injury, suffered in preseason camp, led to Keshawn King and Jalen Holston being thrust into the primary roles, and those two continued to lead the way after Thomas was lost for the season.

King, who transferred to Western Michigan, racked up 443 yards while missing two games with an undisclosed injury. Holston totaled 321 yards and five touchdowns — with 99 yards and three scores coming in the season finale at Liberty — and backups Chance Black and Bryce Duke combined for 178 yards on 60 carries.

Black was a candidate to move to the defensive side during the spring, but he impressed in the 15 practices to remain on the offensive side. Duke, along with freshmen Jeremiah Coney and Tralon Mitchell, give the Hokies depth at the position.

“It’s a good group,” Pry said. “Got a couple of good young guys [in] Jeremiah Coney, Tralon. I’ve been excited about what I’ve seen out of Tralon this camp. He’s a big, good-looking athlete with a great attitude.”

Bowen has emphasized the vertical run game as a vital component of his offense. That is why Thomas’ health and Tuten’s addition were key offseason moves to begin the process of getting the run game established.

“I think we’ve settled on guys that are very similar in what we want to ask them to do from a majority gun run standpoint,” Bowen said. “So that’s certainly brought consistency, being able to read those runs over and over, that helps the offensive line set up blocks.”