BLACKSBURG — Derrick Canteen was used to playing both cornerback and nickelback during his time at Georgia Southern. Canteen’s position coaches during his time there — Kevin Whitley and Will Harris — either oversaw the cornerbacks (Whitley) or the secondary (Harris), and Canteen was able to stay in the same position room for each week’s game plan.

It’s been quite a bit different for Canteen at Virginia Tech. The graduate transfer spends one day with cornerbacks coach Derek Jones. Another day is with Star/nickelbacks coach Shawn Quinn. Recently, he’s added trips to safeties coach Pierson Prioleau’s room.

Canteen is one of five players considered veterans in the Hokies’ secondary. The emphasis in training camp has centered on ensuring those veterans are able to play multiple positions, and in the process allowing the talented freshmen in the secondary time to develop.

That is why Canteen has shifted to multiple positions, Mansoor Delane is rotating between cornerback and safety, and Dorian Strong is getting work in at nickel.

“That enables us to move some things around, enables us to be able to prepare for if we get injuries into the season,” Jones said, “but it also prepares us that maybe we don’t have to have so many freshmen on the field at once at safety or corner because we’ve got guys that can do multiple things.”

The Hokies have enjoyed success with playing freshmen at cornerback in recent seasons, with Strong (2020) and Delane (2022) being named to Freshman All-America teams, and those two were forced onto the field because of injuries and other issues in the secondary.

Hokies coach Brent Pry said at the opening of training camp that he expects freshmen will have to play on defense as early as the season’s opening month. Cornerbacks such as Dante Lovett, Braylon Johnson, Jonathan Pennix and Krystian Williams are battling to be the first on the field behind Strong, Delane and Canteen. Mose Phillips III has worked at safety with the second-string defense dating all the way back to the spring.

“I think we’ll get to a pretty good point. We just have to develop the heck out of a couple of those young ones and stay healthy,” Pry said. “We can’t go down a guy early. We’ve got to stay healthy with those main three [at cornerback] and give those other guys a chance to continue to develop.”

Canteen was a priority for Tech out of the transfer portal because of his versatility in the secondary. He, like Strong and Delane, is a former Freshman All-American and was an All-Sun Belt Conference selection for his play at both cornerback and nickelback.

The staff felt comfortable getting him reps at safety. He said he played the position a little bit in high school and has adjusted to seeing different position coaches on a daily basis.

Chamarri Conner, who was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, started at safety in the base defense and shifted down to nickelback in sub packages.

“I feel like I’m adjusting well. I’m learning something new every day,” Canteen said. “I feel the coaches have done a tremendous job of helping me adjust. I know it’s been a lot of extra meeting time with me with nickel, with corner, with safety.

“Each practice is a little different. Some days I spend more time in one room, next day I may be in another room, but the players have gelled through the walkthroughs in helping me, coaching me up. I feel like it’s just been a team effort with the coaches and the players of just helping me adjust.”

The Hokies have experienced safeties Nasir Peoples and Jalen Stroman leading the way. Redshirt sophomore Nyke Johnson was expected to contend for playing time entering the spring, but he announced in late February that he tore one of his Achilles, and the recovery timeline is typically between nine months to one year.

Johnson’s absence opened the opportunity for converted wide receiver Jalen Jones and Phillips to work with the second team in spring practice, and those two continued to work behind Peoples and Stroman in training camp.

Phillips had an interception in the spring game and has received strong reviews from the coaching staff and his teammates.

“He’s a dawg, he comes in here every day and works, acts mature, takes care of his business,” Delane said of Phillips, “and definitely see him playing early.”

The secondary’s versatility isn’t limited to Canteen and Delane.

Peoples said at the beginning of training camp he could play every position in the secondary, and even could slide down to play Star (strongside linebacker) if needed.

“We got a lot of new guys,” People said, “and I think that’s bringing out the best in all of us.”

That mixing-and-matching presents the possibilities of disguising coverages and allowing defensive coordinator Chris Marve to get creative with his schemes.

“I feel like it changes everything. It gives the coaches confidence to call different type of calls — zone, man, blitz. We feel like we can match up and play man on anyone,” Canteen said. “We feel like we’re smart enough at the corner position, at the safety position to play zone and read offenses. I feel like it just creates a lot of versatility, it helps the safeties that’s there. We’re able to help them in their man, just talking different splits and things like that that they don’t get the chance to do. Now that I’ve spent more time with the safeties, we talk ball like that. Overall, it just helps everyone get better.”