BLACKSBURG — John Love picked up a first down before he made his first field goal in a Virginia Tech uniform last season.

The redshirt freshman will have more opportunities to use his right leg in a more traditional role this upcoming campaign.

Love, who took over as the place-kicker for William Ross in last season’s final two games, heads into this season firmly entrenched as the Hokies’ place-kicker.

Love was 1 for 2 on field goals against Duke and Liberty. He missed from 50 yards against the Blue Devils and converted on a 23-yard attempt against the Flames.

“We love John’s approach, his mental approach, he’s very even-keel, his approach physically, the way that he attacks the ball is extremely consistent,” special teams coordinator Stu Holt said.

Love made field goals from 46 and 35 yards in the spring game. He has looked the part in preseason training camp and converted from 49 yards during a recent open portion of practice.

“You know, John hits a straight ball. I don’t know how much you play golf, but if you’re going off the tee, if you can hit it straight off the tee, you got a chance,” Holt said. “And John doesn’t spray the ball very much, he’s very consistent. Hitting the ball straight down the field, it gives us an opportunity.”

The highlight of Love’s 2022 campaign came against Liberty. He lined up to attempt a 42-yard field goal to open the second quarter, but instead sprinted to the right, received the pitch from Peter Moore and picked up the first down.

It led to a touchdown in the Hokies’ one-point win.

Moore served as punter last season and averaged 41.7 yards on 73 punts. He recorded 17 punts of 50-plus yards and had 24 punts downed inside the 20.

“What I love about Peter is what I love about most of our guys, they want to be better. I think Peter felt like he could’ve been better last year in terms of giving us location and hang time, and he’s really worked hard on that,” Holt said. “I feel like [long snapper] Justin Pollock feels like he could have been more accurate with his snaps, and thus could have helped Peter, and Justin’s had a great camp so far.

“And we’ve got a great competition at punter right now. Nick Veltsistas is extremely talented, so is Bryce LaFollette. We got three guys who are really battling right now.

“Peter’s leading the way and has the upper hand as far as experience. I like his approach every day, he’s very mature and really is working to get back to where he knows he can be.”

Kyle Lowe is back as the kickoff specialist. He booted 32 of his 47 kickoffs through the end zone for touchbacks. Opposing teams averaged 21 yards on kickoff returns.

“Kyle’s a weapon kicking the ball off,” Holt said. “His place-kicks are really good.”

Holt said a big emphasis over the summer was placed on blocking kicks.

Beamer Ball became synonymous with Virginia Tech special teams during Frank Beamer’s coaching tenure. The Hokies blocked 136 kicks and scored 55 special teams touchdowns under Beamer, and Holt wants to get back to that mentality.

P.J. Prioleau’s blocked punt against Pittsburgh was Tech’s lone block of the season, and it resulted in a Nyke Johnson scoop-and-score touchdown.

The Hokies have blocked at least one kick in 36 of the last 37 seasons.

“That’s been a big emphasis this summer,” Holt said. “We’re able to work with the guys in the summer more than we have in the past so that has been a big emphasis for us. What’s going to help us more than anything is our team speed is better, our overall team speed.”

“We’re adding a lot of young guys, some of the transfer guys. That’s something we always want to pressure kicks. We always want to make it tough on the guy back there whether we’re blocking it or we’re setting up the return, we want them to feel our presence so that’s something that we’re working hard at.”

Holt also has more weapons, especially at punt return, that could set up opportunities to go for the blocks.

Middle Tennessee transfer Jaylin Lane was named to the Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-America team as a punt returner in 2021. He averaged 12 yards on 38 punt returns and had a touchdown during his three seasons with the Blue Raiders.

Lane and Tucker Holloway will likely get first cracks at returning punts.

“I want to have an impact on the game wherever I can,” Lane said. “Tucker’s going to be back there as well. He’s a great returner, so I’m excited to see what me and him can do back there this season.”