BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech quarterback Kryon Drones’ pass sailed ever so slightly across the middle during a recent practice. Da’Quan Felton instinctively adjusted while running his route and elevated to snag the ball out of the air for a reception.

That type of playmaking ability wasn’t seen very often last season for the Hokies. Sure, Kaleb Smith had his share of highlight-reel touchdown receptions. Beyond that, Da’Wain Lofton was the only other wide receiver to average more than one reception per game.

Upgrading the receiving corps was a priority over the offseason for Tech. The transfer portal was where the Hokies went looking, with the eye on bringing in experience to the room so the younger receivers pressed into duty last season could develop with the additional competition.

Felton (Norfolk State), Ali Jennings (Old Dominion) and Jaylin Lane (Middle Tennessee) each brought different skill sets to the Tech receiving corps. Felton’s size, Jennings’ route running and Lane’s natural skills led to them combining for nearly 5,000 receiving yards and more than 30 touchdowns at their previous stops, and their experiences allowed the Hokies to instantly get better after a down 2022 campaign.

“That room as a whole has just changed the most,” Hokies coach Brent Pry said.

The three transfers were joined by freshman class that features scholarship players Marcell Baylor (Radford High), Takye Heath, Ayden Greene and Chance Fitzgerald.

Those seven additions are joined by holdovers Lofton, Stephen Gosnell and Tucker Holloway.

It is a vastly different looking room than last season, especially with the three older receivers expected to play significant snaps in the Sept. 2 opener against Old Dominion (8 p.m. on ACC Network).

“The main thing Coach [Fontel] Mines told us when me, Ali and Da’Quan were coming in was we’ve got to bring competition,” Lane said. “Bringing that in, I feel like we’ve all grown from that, especially the freshmen who’ve come in, they’ve made great strides like Ayden Greene, Marcell Baylor. The young guys have made great strides.”

Mines’ wide receiver rotation last season featured Smith, Lofton, Jaden Blue, Christian Moss, Gosnell and Holloway.

Smith and Lofton combined for 59 catches for 928 yards and five touchdowns, and the rest of the receivers combined for 31 catches, 351 yards and one touchdown.

The younger receivers, like Holloway, now have ample time to develop with the transfers Pry brought in during the offseason.

“They’re hungry. Everybody’s hungry,” Felton said. “They’re just trying to get on that field. Everybody’s hungry, learning their plays, making plays, and they’re just hungry.”

Jennings is the most accomplished of the bunch with 142 catches for 2,265 yards and 16 touchdowns at West Virginia and ODU. His route-running skills and sure hands allowed him to be one of the top FBS receivers last season, and he is able to put his 6-foot-2 frame in position to make plays.

The Richmond native was held back in the spring with an ankle injury suffered near the end of last season with ODU, and he said at ACC Kickoff in late July that he’s 100% healthy after summer training.

“I think Ali’s leadership and work ethic has been outstanding,” Pry said.

Jennings and Lane were named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list, and Lane was included on the Paul Hornung Award preseason watch list.

Lane excelled during his time at MTSU with 1,528 yards and 10 touchdowns on 124 catches.

Felton is a 6-foot-5, 207-pound target who brings a big body the Hokies were lacking last season. Pry called him “an avatar” on the field, especially with the type of catch he made at a recent practice, and he racked up 1,065 yards and seven touchdowns on 67 catches in his time at Norfolk State.

“I’ve been really impressed with him,” offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen said of Felton. “Just what he’s brought to our culture, No. 1, he’s a big-time competitor when we go on the field. He’s nice to have on your side. But he’s picked up the offense seamlessly. You’re watching him do things that are really exciting.

“That’s a good battle in that room. You’ve got four guys right there at the top and then some others coming on that you feel real good about. Guys flash every day, so it’s a good situation and I certainly feel like we have more depth in that room.”

Bowen said Jennings, Lane Felton and Gosnell were the four at the top. Pry added Lofton and Holloway provide a solid two-deep.

Freshmen such as Baylor and Greene, who were with the team for the spring, and Heath and Fitzgerald could make an impact this season.

Heath could very well work his way into the rotation as a slot receiver behind Lane.

“He is a very polished slot receiver for us and hopefully he can get on the field this year and play beside me,” Jennings said of Heath. “If that does, that’s going to be big for us.”