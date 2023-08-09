BLACKSBURG — Nick Gallo and his parents frequently made the near seven-hour trek from Richboro, Pennsylvania, to Lane Stadium to watch his older brother, Eric, play on Virginia Tech’s offensive line.

Those trips gave the younger Gallo a first-hand glimpse at how the Hokies utilized talent at tight end.

He saw Bucky Hodges split out wide to take advantage of his athletic 6-foot-7 frame against smaller cornerbacks. Ryan Malleck wasn’t afraid to mix it up at the line of scrimmage and be a reliable option in the middle of the field. Chris Cunningham was sure handed when the Hokies were in the red zone.

Gallo, entering his fifth and final season at Virginia Tech, sees that type of talent and depth once again in Dae’Quan Wright, Benji Gosnell and Harrison Saint Germain. The tight end group is a position that put up respectable numbers last season but failed to reach the end zone in the Hokies’ 11-game season.

“These guys, they’re just going to keep working and working and going to keep getting better and better,” Gallo said.

Gallo is the veteran of the nine-man group. The other eight players in the tight end room (including fullback Khiari Miller) are either sophomores or freshmen, and sophomore Dae’Quan Wright is the only other tight end on the roster who has caught a pass at Virginia Tech.

“The tight end room is doing very well,” position coach Stu Holt said. “Our focus has been on playing with better technique, fundamentals, really playing in a physical way.”

Gallo was charged with leading the way for the youngsters during the spring and into preseason training camp. He has made 26 starts over the last three seasons and posted 55 catches, 469 yards and one touchdown over that stretch.

“Nick is leading that and has had a very good camp so far,” Holt said. “Dae’Quan is doing very well and really working hard to improve in those areas. He’s a special talent. Benji Gosnell is back and playing well. Harrison Saint Germain, we’ve got several guys who are really doing a nice job in camp.

“And a lot of it, they see Nick. You know, Nick’s a guy that’s played a lot of ball here, is a very talented player, goes about his business the right way. We talk a lot about ‘practice like a pro, carries it like a pro.’ You know Nick’s got that figured out, so it’s a huge blessing to have him back.”

The 6-foot-4 Gallo not only watched the likes of Hodges, Malleck and Cunningham from the stands, but he also learned from teammates such as Dalton Keene and James Mitchell.

Keene and Mitchell are in the NFL, with Keene suiting up for the Houston Texas and Mitchell playing for the Detroit Lions.

“I would always say that I prided myself in being an effective blocker as well as a receiver,” Gallo said. “I think being a younger guy, there were some guys in front of me — Dalton, James — those guys were extremely talented, so getting them the ball was important.

“I think kind of last year going into a new system with Coach [Tyler] Bowen, he loves getting us the ball, so I think that was huge. Going forward, my goal is really I want to keep improving in pass game, run game, but my biggest area I want to get better at is being a leader, stepping up, making sure the other guys on the offense are playing up to the standard that we can play to.”

Gallo, Wright, Connor Blumrick and Drake De Iuliis were integral parts in last season’s passing attack. The tight end group combined for 566 yards on 60 receptions, but none of those players found the end zone.

The Hokies’ offense struggled as a whole last season as quarterback Grant Wells finished with nine touchdown passes.

The wide receiving corps added three transfers to immediately bolster that group, while the tight end room got a year older with Wright, Gosnell and Saint Germain.

Wright has the potential to be the Hodges of the group with his athletic 6-foot-4 frame. He was fourth on the team with 208 receiving yards despite playing in seven games.

“Dae’Quan was great for us, you saw it last year, really effective in the pass game,” Gallo said. “I think this offseason he’s done a great job of committing to learning and developing in the run game. He’ll be a great player for us.”

Gosnell, a former four-star recruit out of Carroll County High School, missed all of last season after suffering a torn ACL in preseason training camp. He got back onto the field in the spring and has been working behind Gallo and Wright this month.

“Benji, when he puts it together, he’s the total package,” Holt said. “The guy can block, catch, he’s a very good pass protector when he has to do that, he’s got size, he’s got speed, so Benji has certainly gotten back. He worked really hard to get back early. He was able to come out in the spring and play well. He’s just continued down that road, so we’re very excited about him.”

Saint Germain was signed in the same class as Wright and Gosnell.

“Another guy who is just extremely bought in, works really hard,” Gallo said of Saint Germain.