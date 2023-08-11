BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry was frequently asked during the offseason what the process was like replacing Dax Hollifield at middle linebacker, and there was one name that kept coming up without prompting.

Pry was genuinely excited about VMI transfer Stone Snyder. The three-time FCS All-American had plenty of experience with the Keydets, and the thought was he could potentially bridge the gap for one season and allow the young linebackers to develop.

That won’t be the case this season.

Pry announced Friday that Snyder was no longer with the program. Pry did not state the reason for Snyder’s departure.

“We had a good meeting, a good talk,” Pry said. “He met with [linebackers coach Chris] Marve. He and I spoke and he’s going on with the next chapter of his life. We supported him. He did it the right way, he handled it right.”

Snyder was buried on the depth chart behind Jaden Keller, Jayden McDonald and Alan Tisdale at Mike linebacker. The three ahead of him are entering their second season in Marve’s defense and understand all of the calls and the tendencies in the 4-3 scheme.

“Obviously he has some guys in the room who have been a part of our program, a part of our language and nomenclature system for quite some time, so he’s catching up with that,” Marve said Tuesday at media day. “He’s somebody who has worked extremely hard this offseason since he’s been with us, and he loves the game of football. He’s coming along.”

That meant the 6-foot-3, 239-pound Snyder was relegated to working with the fourth-string defense in the early stages of preseason training camp.

Snyder elected to utilize his COVID season of eligibility by transferring to Tech. The Hokies did not have a scholarship available, so Triumph NIL was expected to cover his tuition.

“I’m not going to say I’m not a little disappointed, but he was fighting and scraping to get into the depth chart and fortunately we’re in a good position there,” Pry said.

Tight end depth

Sophomore Dae’Quan Wright was a noticeable absence in the open portion of practice Tuesday and Friday, allowing redshirt freshman Benji Gosnell to get second-team reps behind Nick Gallo.

Wright is expected back soon after dealing with what Pry described as a “little bit of a strain.”

“His [injury] was something that we thought was going to be a little bit worse than it was and thankfully it wasn’t,” Pry said. “So I would expect in a couple days to get him back.”

Gosnell missed all of last season with a torn ACL and returned to practice in the spring. The former four-star recruit opened as the third-string tight end behind Gallo and Wright, and he seamlessly transitioned to the second-string unit.

“We’re excited about Benji, his athleticism, his football IQ, his work ethic,” Pry said. “He’s got to get a little tougher in the trenches still but he’s doing some good things. I like that room. [Harrison] Saint Germain, Nick’s improved. We’re more physical right now at tight end than we were last year.”

Cautious with Tuten

Running back Bhayshul Tuten was in full gear Friday and actively moving around with his fellow tailbacks. However, he never put his helmet on and wore a sleeve on his left leg.

The staff has been careful to keep Tuten healthy and ready for the season ever since he transferred from North Carolina A&T. He had limited reps in the spring game, and he won’t be pushed in training camp.

“He’s got a minor deal. The mindset right now, let’s get some good days in and if something’s not right, let’s pull back, get them well, get them mental work and then get them back going,” Pry said. “We’re doing that with him and then a couple other guys.”

Greene making plays

Most of the attention on the Hokies’ wide receiver corps has focused on transfers Ali Jennings, Jaylin Lane and Da’Quan Felton. The three spent most of spring and the first eight practices in training camp working with the first-string offense.

One of the freshmen who enrolled for spring practices drew some oohs and aahs during Friday’s practice.

Ayden Greene ran a post route, got behind safety Tyler Childress and hauled in a touchdown pass from Grant Wells.

Greene and Marcell Baylor spent the spring getting up to speed to the college game, and Greene had a 14-yard catch in the spring game.

Takye Heath and Chance Fitzgerald were summer enrollees.

“There’s going to be one or two of those true freshmen play. They’ll play a substantial amount on [special] teams and they’ll get in rotation at receiver, and he’s one of them,” Pry said. “[Greene] is really mature for a freshman, almost to a point where I’m like, ‘Hey, lighten up, man! Come on, let’s have some fun here too.’ He’s all business, he’s got a great physique, he runs well. As he’s gotten more comfortable in the offense and the expectations, he’s gotten better and better.”