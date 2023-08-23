BLACKSBURG — Grant Wells had the opportunity Saturday night to shine under the Lane Stadium lights and cement his status as Virginia Tech’s starting quarterback.

He didn’t let the chance slip through his grasp.

Hokies coach Brent Pry announced Wednesday that Wells is the starting quarterback for the Sept. 2 season opener against Old Dominion inside Lane Stadium (8 p.m. on ACC Network). It concluded a near five-month battle between Wells and Baylor transfer Kyron Drones in which both signal callers split the first-team reps.

“Really the way Grant finished out the camp kind of put the stamp on it,” Pry said after Wednesday’s practice. “What he did the other night in the stadium I was really impressed with. Just the leadership and we’ve learned a lot more about him and he’s grown, what he’s saying to the other guys in between plays, during the play, how he’s meeting, the extra work that he’s putting in, living the life of a Power Five, major league quarterback. He’s just grown a lot that way.”

Wells said he was told he won the starting job earlier this week, but it came with a catch. Drones is going to play, according to Pry, and that is expected to force opposing defensive coordinators to potentially prepare for two quarterbacks.

“I was excited about how I was playing,” Wells said. “I thought I had a good winter, I thought I had a good … pretty much all year. I understood what they wanted me to work on and get better at and I prioritized that pretty hard, so I was pleased with how I was playing. Like I said, I was pretty excited.”

Wells was one of 48 quarterbacks included Tuesday on the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award preseason watch list.

He will take the Hokies’ first offensive snaps against a team they opened against last season.

Wells completed 21 of 36 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown, but also threw four interceptions in Tech’s 20-17 Friday night road loss.

Wells didn’t throw multiple interceptions over the next 10 weeks and completed 59% of his passes for 1,974 yards, eight touchdowns and five picks.

The Hokies retooled the wide receiver corps through the additions of Ali Jennings III, Da’Quan Felton and Jaylin Lane to give Wells more options on the perimeter. All three of those receivers were named to the Senior Bowl preseason watch list Wednesday.

“We’re in a better place that way,” Pry said. “We’re not where we want to be, but we have more guys that can make plays. We have a better opportunity to move the football. … The way I see it is we’ve got more guys that give us an opportunity to make plays, keep drives alive, score touchdowns.”

Drones’ weekly availability will be more than just a package quarterback that gets a series here and there. Pry and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tyler Bowen said the entire playbook will be available for Drones, and certain plays can be called because of Drones’ dual-threat ability.

“We’re going to work our tail off to make sure Kyron not only has plays we feel comfortable with, but Kyron can operate our entire offense,” Bowen said, “and I think that’s what can make him very lethal when he comes into a game so when he plays, you’re not looking at a guy that’s just a package quarterback, he’s a guy that can operate the entire offense.”

Drones has five games of experience from last season at Baylor.

Wells, on the other hand, is entering his fourth season as a starter. He started the 2020 and 2021 seasons at Marshall, and he increased his completion percentage and passing yards in his second season at the helm.

“The more time you can spend with an offensive coordinator, the better,” Wells said. “The more meetings you can have with him, the more understanding he has with me and I do with him is only going to help when he’s calling plays and we can’t really talk it out, and I think we’re in a really good spot right now.”

Notes: Tight end Nick Gallo recently suffered an undisclosed injury and Pry said the medical staff is still trying to determine the extent of the setback. “He’s doing everything right right now,” Pry said, “but we’ve still got some tests to run with him.” … Freshman running back Jeremiah Coney and redshirt freshman Gunnar Givens (Lord Botetourt) both had minor surgeries, according to Pry, and he said both will be out the first couple of weeks. … Bob Schick claimed the starting right guard spot after battling the entire spring and training camp at the position.