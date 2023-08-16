BLACKSBURG — It doesn’t matter what side of the ball they line up on, there’s one thing Virginia Tech offensive and defensive players will agree on: the five or so minutes going through the inside run drill are arguably the most intense portions of a practice.

The linemen are fighting for every inch at the snap of the ball. The tailbacks are searching for an open crease and hoping not to run into a defensive tackle or a linebacker crashing into the line.

“I’m going to say it’s one of the most intense drills because offense, we’re going to run the ball, and defense, they know we’re going to run the ball,” running back Malachi Thomas said. “It just comes down to who’s going to bow their neck the most.”

It can get chippy. Especially after two weeks of only hitting teammates sporting practice jerseys.

The chippyness reached its crescendo Wednesday as the period came to a close. Backup left guard Johnny Dickson finished off his block of defensive tackle Wilfried Pene with a punch to the face, which brought both units crashing into each other on the practice field and a flag being thrown by an official.

Hokies coach Brent Pry didn’t hesitate in immediately sending Dickson to the locker room and delivering an impromptu speech about competitiveness and needing to avoid selfish penalties.

Pry made sure he told the players that he loved the competitiveness he’s seen through 12 practices. Those 15-yard penalties — like the one committed by Dickson that can easily shift momentum at any point in a game — can be the difference in a team that wins on a regular basis or goes 3-9.

“I think it’s just part of it when you’ve got competitive guys that are going against each other,” cornerbacks coach Derek Jones said after practice. “Whether it’s spring ball or whether it’s camp or even during the season, you really want guys that take it personal. And we’re a football team, but when we’re on opposite sides of the ball, it’s competition. So for us as coaches, it’s good to see, because I think that’s growth for some of the personalities we have on the team right now.”

The kerfuffle lasted only a few seconds with the coaches quickly stepping in to ensure no other punches were delivered. The competitive nature between the two groups began bubbling midway through the period with the starters still on the field. Left guard Braelin Moore and defensive tackle Josh Fuga continued chirping at each other after a play ended. Moore briefly grasped at Fuga’s facemask before a nearby official intervened.

“You always have to have parameters of what you can and can’t do,” Jones said. “Whether it’s a fight break out and nobody else jumps in or whether when the head coach blows the whistle and says that’s it, that’s it. Because what you don’t want to do in situations like that is put any of your players in jeopardy of getting hurt. And that’s the discipline that we as leaders have to instill as coaches.”

The competitive nature of the period is symbolic of what Pry aimed to instill in the team back in winter workouts. He stated in the spring and has repeated in preseason training camp that he wants to create the hardest-working team, and the constant competition in each position group and between the offense and defense has only fueled the players’ fire with 2 1/2 weeks remaining until the season opener against Old Dominion.

“I’m going to say the competition between offense and the defense is outstanding, but it just comes to a point of accountability and things like that,” Thomas said. “He’s just looking for us to be more accountable as we’re getting competitive and arguing with each other.”

Thomas said the offense has to have “controlled aggression” on the field. He is a fan of seeing the offensive line in particular get a good block and create a running lane for him, but 15-yard penalties often derail promising drives and lead to punts instead of points.

Pry reiterated that Wednesday in his talk with the team.

“That’s a big emphasis this year because we’ve been there, we’ve done that,” linebacker Jaden Keller said. “They only hurt us, so why not make the other team hurt themselves? We’re trying to learn to be stronger mentally so we don’t make those foolish penalties because every yard means everything in those type of games.”

Thomas and Keller frequently met during the inside run drill, with Thomas trying to power his way through the line and Keller wanting to make sure he was stopped in his tracks.

“Practices like that, it’s just about competition, offense and defense going at it,” Keller said. “We just bring the best out of the offense, they bring the best out of us. I think you just have to have that type of competition where you’re trying to play at a high level, so that’s just competition.”