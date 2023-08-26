BLACKSBURG — The inside run drills seen during practices are brief glimpses of how Virginia Tech is going about shaping its offensive identity for this season. It’s during those drills when offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen and offensive line coach Ron Crook want to see the five players in the trenches take the fight to the defensive line and generate a push that moves the line of scrimmage.

Those intense, sometimes chippy drills are part of establishing a mindset. The Hokies weren’t able to consistently create an offensive identity last season, with coach Brent Pry once calling the play-calling “vanilla” following a loss in ACC play, and it was Bowen’s focus this offseason to ensure Tech’s identity was established.

“I feel very confident we have an identity in how we want to run the ball,” Bowen said. “That’s not just one scheme, but it’s schemes that fit our guys that we think can make them successful. So with that, hopefully you’re getting yourself into better situations from a pass standpoint, and we’ve gone a long way.”

The Hokies’ identity being established ultimately falls on the shoulders of an offensive line that is projected to feature three first-time FBS starters. The group will be tested in the Sept. 2 opener against Old Dominion, and that matchup will be the first test to see if they can shoulder the responsibility of helping establish the identity.

“There’s a little bit of an unknown any time you’re still in preseason, you’re not to game week yet, but the thing I like about these guys, like I said, they love playing football and they love playing football that way,” Crook said.

“They like to play physical, they want to run the football. So that’s the mentality that we’re going in there with, and just keep working to become that group. It doesn’t happen overnight. You’ve got to teach it, you’ve got to coach it, you and they have got to believe in it and you’ve got to keep practicing.”

Bowen said early in training camp that he went back to the “100 level” basics when installing the offense for this season. The offensive line and the running attack were the focal points when Bowen evaluated the schemes he wanted to utilize this season, and he specifically kept in mind the youth on the offensive line.

Xavier Chaplin (left tackle), Braelin Moore (left guard) and Bob Schick (right guard) will make their first FBS starts against ODU. Chaplin and Moore are redshirt freshmen who received limited reps last season behind veterans Silas Dzansi (left tackle) and Jesse Hanson (left guard), and Schick hasn’t started since transferring to Virginia Tech prior to the 2021 season.

Schick played at the junior college level for Snow College during the 2021 spring season.

“Thank God we’ve still got another week,” Crook said with a laugh. “The preparation has gone well, the guys are working, they’re understanding what we’re trying to accomplish. It’s been a really fun preseason camp. These guys love playing football. They love playing football together. Enjoy being around each other. So it’s been a lot of fun.”

Crook said Thursday he has eight linemen who he feels confident can play against the Monarchs. He hopes to get that number up to 10 or 11 as the season progresses.

Gardner-Webb transfer Clayton Frady; redshirt sophomore Jack Hollifield; redshirt freshmen Brody Meadows, Johnny Garrett and Johnny Dickson; and freshman Layth Ghannam are among those Crook said are in the mix.

“I can’t say I’ve been to that point a lot in my career where you’ve got 10 you feel great about,” Crook said, “but we’re always going to keep pushing it and we always hope we can get there.”

Bowen revealed in the spring that he felt installing last season’s offensive schemes was almost like putting “the cart before the horse a little bit.” There were too many elements being added before the Hokies were able to get good at one or two things, and it led to the play-calling being scaled back during games.

Tech wasn’t able to establish the run first and foremost. It led to a good chunk of the playbook (notably the play-action and run-pass option calls) being scuttled during the games, and the Hokies at times became one-dimensional.

“We can’t just line up and be vanilla,” Pry said after last season’s 20-14 loss to Miami. “We’ve proven we’re not that offense that can just line up and say, ‘We’re going to run it and play-action [pass].’”

The two veterans still on the offensive line — center Kaden Moore and right tackle Parker Clements — experienced what it was like for Tech to establish its identity last season.

The Hokies posted season highs of 176 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in a one-point win at Liberty. Tech’s game-winning drive featured 11 runs and two passes, and the Hokies were able to stay ahead of the chains and avoided penalties.

That was the only game Tech had more than 150 rushing yards.

“I think the other thing that plays in when you talk about last year and what we’ve worked on this year is just the discipline within our unit,” Bowen said. “We can’t put ourselves behind the sticks early. We can’t be in first-and-15s and second-and-longs quite as much. We’ve got to be able to stay ahead of the sticks. That’s going to allow those guys to play better and protect better, and it starts with the discipline piece.”

Pry said earlier this week that he feels the offensive line is more physical at the point of attack. Clements, who didn’t play at 100% for the majority of last season, is fully healthy after an entire offseason in the weight room. Quarterback Grant Wells said he and Kaden Moore are “in a really good spot” as Moore enters his first season at center (he played right guard last season), and Crook added Moore has a better understanding of the picture defenses are showing before the snap.

“I love the combination of Kaden and Braelin. They both get after it. They’re scrappy, they’re fiery, they push each other, they compete with one another, they coach each other. Those guys team-blocking and doing things together, I think there’s something kind of special about that,” Pry said. “With the physicality that Xavier’s bringing, a big guy that can move his feet and cover you up. I think Parker is playing his best football since we’ve been here. He’s healthy, he’s stronger, playing with a little bit more chip on his shoulder, a little bit of an edge.”