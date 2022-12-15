For Bill Roth, announcing Mississippi State's bowl will be 'an honor'

Bill Roth will be doing the play-by-play for the national radio broadcasts of three upcoming bowl games.

But one of them will present a unique challenge.

Roth, who returned to his role as the radio voice of Virginia Tech football this year, will be doing the play-by-play for the nationally syndicated Bowl Season Radio broadcast of Mississippi State's Jan. 2 bowl game against Illinois.

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach died Monday night at the age of 61. His death was announced by the school Tuesday.

"We've actually discussed it as the crew that's doing the game, about the sensitivity that we need to show for this one and how in a way it's a tribute to Coach Leach," Roth said Wednesday in a phone interview. "It's such a loss for the sport, but it'll be an honor to call that game.

"We know how sports could be therapeutic, [such as] … the 2007 Virginia Tech [opener] coming back after the on-campus tragedy in Blacksburg.

"We're going to spend a lot of time making sure we're sensitive and present it the right way."

Mississippi State (8-4) will face Illinois (8-4) in the ReliaQuest Bowl, formerly known as the Outback Bowl, in Tampa, Florida. The Bowl Season Radio broadcast will be be heard on Sirius XM radio, among other outlets.

"It's going to be an honor to be there to see and describe how the Mississippi State family … handles playing in that game," Roth said. "Their players are going to want to win one for Coach Leach, and it'll be almost like a Coach Leach tribute game.

"How will that coaching staff prepare that team for this game? … We all want to see how the Mississippi State kids will react to this."

Leach was known as "The Pirate," so it is fitting that the bowl will be at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"It's somewhat ironic that it's going to be at a stadium where there's a pirate ship in the end zone and … pirate logos all over," Roth said.

The Clarion Ledger in Mississippi reported that Leach suffered a massive heart attack Sunday.

Roth had not yet interviewed Leach as part of his preparation for the bowl game.

The colorful Leach, who also had head-coaching reigns at Texas Tech and Washington State, made a mark in football with his brand of the pass-happy Air Raid offense.

"It's such a tough time because he revolutionized the game and the modern offense," Roth said. "We see his influence every week.

"In addition to that, he was such a unique character. He was one-of-a-kind off the field."

Roth will also be doing the Bowl Season Radio broadcast for another game in Tampa — Wake Forest's Dec. 23 game against Missouri in the Gasparilla Bowl. That broadcast will also be on Sirius XM and other outlets.

Roth will also do the play-by-play for a bowl for ESPN Radio — North Carolina State's game against Missouri on Dec. 30 in the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina. That game can also be heard on Sirius XM, among other outlets.

"N.C. State's quarterback opted out, their top receiver opted out, so you're trying to prepare and we have another 10 days until the N.C. State-Maryland game. And I hope my roster's correct," Roth said.

This is the 30th straight year that Roth is doing the play-by-play for at least one bowl game. That string includes 22 bowls as the voice of the Hokies, one bowl as the voice of UCLA and bowls in recent years for ESPN television and radio and for Bowl Season Radio.

"I like bowl games," Roth said. "Some players opt out for the NFL and whatnot, but for most of the players on the team it's a great experience. If anyone has ever been on a bowl trip with a team, you know how important it is to those kids to celebrate a great season."

Roth was the radio voice of Virginia Tech football and men’s basketball for 27 years before leaving in 2015 to become UCLA's play-by-play announcer. He left his UCLA job in 2016 and returned to Blacksburg to become a Tech professor.

In the wake of Tech successor Jon Laaser's departure, Roth returned to the Tech broadcast booth for the 2022 football season. He reunited with his friend and old partner — analyst Mike Burnop.

"It was great to be back with Mike," said Roth, who will return to the Tech football booth again next fall. "I am so blessed to be able to stand next to him and work with him.

"It felt like I had never left."

The Hokies went just 3-8 under rookie coach Brent Pry.

"This is a journey and this is the starting point," Roth said of the Pry regime. "It'll be a rapid ascension starting in the fall of ’23."

Roth moonlighted during the regular season on telecasts of five non-Tech football games for various ESPN channels.

He did not return to Tech basketball play-by-play because he spends his weekdays mentoring future sportscasters as a Tech professor in the School of Communication. In 2019, the sports media and analytics concentration that Roth helped develop was upgraded to a major.

There are 260 students in that program this year.

"I'm really proud of the work they're doing," Roth said. "Being in the classroom has made me a better broadcaster."

Roth is not the only familiar name on bowl duty this month. Giles High School graduate Lauren Sisler will be the sideline reporter for the ESPN telecasts of the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 22 and the Camellia Bowl on Dec. 27.