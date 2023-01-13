For Brooks, Virginia Tech's win over Louisville 'means a lot'

BLACKSBURG — Since moving over to the ACC, the Louisville women's basketball team has twice made the Final Four and has twice bowed out in the Elite Eight. Louisville has won four ACC regular-season titles and an ACC tournament crown.

Louisville had also been 9-0 against Virginia Tech in that span.

But the 13th-ranked Hokies finally got the better of the Cardinals on Thursday night, winning 81-79 at Cassell Coliseum.

"We have a veteran group now and we made the plays when we needed to," Hokies coach Kenny Brooks said after the win. "And we're good. … We have a different type of team.

"We walked into this game probably for the first time, … if I'm being very honest, … like we should win the basketball game. So they knew that. They stepped up. They knew we just had to play to the best of our abilities and we'd win the basketball game. I think that was a reason we were able to get over the hump."

While the Hokies (14-3, 4-3) have been ranked all season, Louisville (13-6, 4-2) fell out of the Associated Press Top 25 in early December.

"It just goes to show you the steps that your program is taking, to the point where … you're expected to beat a Louisville," Brooks said. "They're not ranked at the moment, but they are a top-20 team, they really are.

"So it does mean a lot for our kids. It means a lot for the program. It means a lot for the moment — we didn't want to get to the point where we were 3-4. … Now we're 4-3; we put ourselves right back in the thick of things. … So it was a big win for us."

Louisville has been in the ACC since the 2014-15 school year. Thursday marked the first meeting in that span in which Tech was ranked and Louisville was not. In the first eight, Louisville was ranked and Tech was not. Last year, third-ranked Louisville beat No. 23 Tech 70-56.

Brooks had been 0-7 against Louisville since taking the Tech job. Louisville was the only ACC foe that Brooks had yet to beat since taking Tech's reins.

The Cardinals, who topped the ACC preseason poll, return two starters from a team that made the Final Four last year. On Thursday, the Cardinals started two juniors and three graduate students.

But the Hokies also boast an experienced lineup. Tech's starting lineup Thursday included junior Georgia Amoore, seniors Elizabeth Kitley and Cayla King, fifth-year senior Kayana Traylor and graduate transfer Taylor Soule.

"We're built for moments like this because we're veterans," Brooks said. "They've played a lot of basketball. So we've been there before. We watch a lot of film."

The Hokies were coming off a 77-66 loss at Miami last weekend.

"We were more focused [Thursday]. At Miami, we didn't play well," Brooks said. "We weren't locked in. We made some uncharacteristic mistakes.

"We cleaned that up [Thursday] and we minimized the unforced errors, … especially down the stretch."

Tech has also lost to unranked Clemson and to nationally ranked Notre Dame.

"In the fourth quarter we were tied with Miami. In the fourth quarter we were [down by one point at] Clemson. In the fourth quarter we were tied with Notre Dame," Brooks said. "We learned from that. And I think that really helped us in this situation."

The Hokies took the lead for good at 79-77 on an Amoore layup with 57.7 seconds to go.

"Everybody who played had a spell or two where they didn't play well. And they didn't run and hide," Brooks said. "They all stepped up and they came up big.

"I think we grew up a little bit tonight as a team."

This was the first Tech-Louisville meeting that included Soule. The Boston College graduate transfer scored 24 points Thursday.

"Soule was tremendous," Brooks said. "Her energy was out of this world.

"She was in attack mode."

Kitley had 20 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks.

"She had a couple opportunities early and I thought she was — soft is a strong word, but I thought she could have handled it a little bit differently," Brooks said. "She was big the second half. … She was cramping throughout the basketball game, especially the second half, and she played through that."

Traylor had 11 of her 17 points in the second half.

"Taylor didn't play well in the beginning but hit some really big 3s, kept Louisville from separating from us," Brooks said.

With Tech down 75-71, Traylor made a 3-pointer to cut the lead with 2:33 to go.

"It looked gloom and doom. It almost looked like, 'OK, here we go again.’ And K.T. steps up and hits a big 3-pointer to pull us back within one," Brooks said.

Amoore had 13 points, including six points in the final two minutes.

"I got really mad at her at some point, and she was the adult in the room," Brooks said. "I almost got to the point where I stopped coaching her. I said, 'You have to figure it out at some point.’ And she made big baskets at the end."

Tech shot 50% from the field, including 30% (6 of 20) from 3-point range.

"My playbook is really, really short right now because everybody keeps playing us zone," Brooks said. "Louisville is a man-to-man team and they played probably 75% zone tonight.

"We're making timely 3s; we're just not shooting the ball well. We need our players to be more consistent.

"They're playing zone because they want to try to crowd Liz, but she still had 20 tonight. … We're still getting her the opportunities, but I think it could be a lot easier if we start making some shots."

The Hokies are in seventh place in the ACC standings. But they have played two more ACC games than Duke, which is in first place with a 5-0 ACC mark.