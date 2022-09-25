For ex-Hokie Aisha Sheppard, winning WNBA title 'unbelievable'

Aisha Sheppard enjoyed plenty of memorable moments during her Virginia Tech basketball career.

She was a part of some big wins. She broke Tech's career scoring record. She eclipsed the ACC's career mark for 3-pointers.

Now she has another unforgettable moment — winning the WNBA championship.

Sheppard was a rookie backup this season on the Las Vegas Aces, who beat the Connecticut Sun in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals on Sept. 18 to win their first WNBA championship.

"Being drafted … and then to be able to make the roster and to cap it all off with a WNBA championship my rookie year is something that you can't really put into words," Sheppard said Saturday in a phone interview from her Manassas home. "It's a goal that I've had for years and to check that off so early in my career is just unbelievable."

So where does a WNBA championship rate on the guard's list of career highlights?

"This is definitely super high on my list of accolades and accomplishments, just because of the level that I was able to do it at," she said. "I've been on the ends of some important wins and some important things, but winning a championship is something I've strived to do all my life."

Sheppard, who was picked by the Aces in the second round of the WNBA draft in April, averaged 1.5 points and 7.6 minutes in 23 regular-season games for Las Vegas. The former All-ACC pick also played in four playoff games, including two WNBA Finals games, for a total of 15 minutes.

Even though she didn't see a lot of action for the Aces, the title is just as special to her as her accomplishments and big wins as a Hokie.

"It's more meaningful because I was still able to make my mark on the [Las Vegas] team and still be appreciated, even though it wasn't necessarily … scoring," she said. "What they wanted and needed from me was to be the best teammate that I could be and to support them and be happy for them when they had success, just like they did for me when I was able to play.

"So it really showed me how valuable I am not as a basketball player but as a person and how important it was for me to bring that personality to Vegas and for me to be a piece to the puzzle that ended up winning a championship."

Sheppard said she had goosebumps as the seconds ticked down in the visiting Aces' decisive Game 4 win.

"You start having flashbacks of all the hard work and the time and the tears that you put into your craft for moments like that," she said. " For you to finally be crowned a champion, and on the biggest stage at that, is wonderful.

"If you know about the Aces' past, … they finally had the opportunity to overcome some of those things that they had in the past years when they made the playoffs but didn't finish it off. It was nice to see my teammates earn that.

"And for me to be a part of it and bring some energy … just makes it 10 times better."

Sheppard ran over to Aces star A'ja Wilson when the buzzer sounded.

"I knew how bad she wanted it," Sheppard said. "We all really embraced each other. There was tears."

The Aces sprayed bottles of champagne in the visitors' locker room.

"I was making pretend champagne-bottle angels on the ground," Sheppard said. "I was just enjoying the moment. They gave us goggles to protect our eyes —things I watched growing up, on TV seeing professional teams celebrate."

When the Aces' plane landed in Las Vegas, the team received a water-arch salute from the fire department. The team received a police escort from the airport.

The victory was just the start of a "whirlwind" week for Sheppard.

On Tuesday, two days after winning the championship, the Aces were treated to a parade on the Las Vegas Strip.

"The city … showed how much they support us," Sheppard said.

The parade concluded with a rally at the Bellagio. Each of the players received a key to the city.

The star-studded Aces also won the Commissioner's Cup, which was the league's in-season tournament. They went 26-10 in the regular season, earning the top seed in the playoffs.

"[It was a credit to] our willingness to do more for each other and not care who got the awards or the attention — we just wanted to win," Sheppard said. "And we cared about each and every one of us on the team while doing it."

Sheppard's mother, Darlene, attended the WNBA Finals, as well as the parade.

So who will get Sheppard's championship ring?

"Mom will probably get to have it for the first few years until I settle in and get my house," Sheppard said. "That's my way of thanking my mom. I always make sure that I give her any and everything that I've won."

Sheppard, who flew home Friday, will get back on a plane later this week to fly to Spain. She will spend the WNBA offseason playing for a team in the Canary Islands.