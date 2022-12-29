For Hokies, recruiting for 2023 isn't over

Of all the upheaval the transfer portal has brought to college football, Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry offers one potential scenario that might strike you as particularly absurd.

Envision this: A high school player who just signed on Dec. 21 elects to enroll early. He takes classes starting in January. He goes through spring practice.

Somewhere in that four-month span, he decides that the school he signed with isn’t for him. On April 15, when the transfer window reopens, off to the portal he goes.

And come fall, our hypothetical hero is suiting up somewhere else.

“Don’t be shocked if you see that happen,” Pry said. “Now, I don’t see that happening here — certainly don’t want that to happen. But that is going to happen, and it’s perfectly within the guidelines.”

Early signing day has come and gone, but the Hokies aren’t done recruiting for 2023 — both the players on their own roster and the candidates still in the portal, which is open through Jan. 18.

If Pry had his way, it would close earlier than that to create more clarity.

“It’s just open too long,” he said. “You’re constantly recruiting your roster.”

The Hokies signed four transfers this month: quarterback Kyron Drones (Baylor), defensive lineman Darian Varner (Temple) and receivers Ali Jennings (Old Dominion) and Da'Quan Felton (Norfolk State).

Tech's coaches still have several positions on their wish list, including a running back, a bona fide pass rusher and an offensive lineman.

“We’ve got a couple official visits set up for a couple guys for that first weekend in January,” Pry said. “You’re allowed to officially visit transfers that are spring-semester enrollees. ... We still have a couple needs we’re trying to fill.”

Ideally, though, Tech won’t constantly be flipping its roster. The Hokies went heavy on high school prospects in Virginia and Tennessee for this signing class in the hopes of creating homegrown success through player development.

Radford High School wideout Marcell Baylor was among the 13 Virginia prep prospects the Hokies inked in their 29-man class. According to 247Sports, which rated him as a three-star recruit, Baylor also had offers from Boston College, Appalachian State, Connecticut and James Madison but opted to stay in the New River Valley.

“One of the most heartwarming stories was Marcell and what it meant to him,” Pry said. “He said there on my couch, ‘It was a dream.’ His mom’s crying. He literally slid off the couch onto the floor, just shook with emotion.”

While that’s a rare example, finding all-in recruits is one way to prevent the nightmare scenario Pry outlined, where a player decides to leave before he’s even participated in a single August workout.

“With the way the portal is these days, you want kids here that love Virginia Tech, that know Virginia Tech and know the brand,” said Mike Villagrana, Tech’s senior director of player development. “So when times get difficult, it's going to be difficult for them to leave, because they love this place.

“They have connections — their parents went here; their grandparents went here. So you can still stick to the high school kids [first], and the portal is second."