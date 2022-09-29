For unlikely Hokies kicker, gift keeps on giving

BLACKSBURG – Nobody seems surprised by it.

Not Will Ross, who’s gone 6 for 6 so far on field goals for Virginia Tech despite never having kicked a football in a game – high school, college, peewee, never -- before this year.

Not his position coach, who put his faith in Ross after watching him stack impressive practice performances on top of each other in August.

And certainly not Tech’s head coach, for whom ignorance was bliss in this instance.

No, they aren’t surprised by it. But they all admit that the Will Ross football story isn’t typical.

It began in a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in South Carolina several years ago. A 17-year-old Ross was with his dad, Bill, shopping for a birthday gift for his mother. Bill suggested they also buy a football and, once soccer practice ended that night, try kicking it.

Bill Ross had a football background, but Will didn’t. The younger Ross had been a soccer goalkeeper and a good one, receiving several small-college offers. At one point, he planned to join a soccer club’s youth academy in Valencia, Spain.

“I kind of just felt a little guilty, I guess, that I wasn’t just being a normal kid and going to college, living like a normal life,” Ross said. “So I kind of changed my mind about wanting to move to Spain, and my dad was like, ‘Well, if you just want to go to college, be a normal kid, why don’t you just try football? You play soccer, you’ve got the leg for it, why don’t you just try kicking it and seeing where that can take you?’

“I guess things kind of worked out from there.”

They did, but it took time. When Ross started working with a kicking coach, all his early field-goal attempts were short.

“It’s definitely a technique thing,” Ross said. “You have to be able to repeat the same motion, the same process every single time. And that was probably the hardest part for me to get used to, was being able to replicate the same thing every time.”

Ross walked on the Coastal Carolina football team and redshirted in 2019. He transferred to South Carolina in 2020, tried to walk on to the football team, but “things didn’t work out.” He became just a student.

Still wanting to pursue football, Ross took the advice of his kicking coach and put his name in the transfer portal.

Ross joined the Hokies last year but didn’t play that season, as John Parker Romo went 18 for 22 on field goals and drilled all 34 of his extra points.

All the while, though, Ross was getting better.

When the new staff came in, they were impressed with Ross.

“My first impression of Will was he was serious about the competition,” Tech special teams coordinator Stu Holt said. “He wanted to perform well every day. He’s come with the right focus and attitude each day.”

Head coach Brent Pry assumed freshman John Love would win the job, but he took note of Ross’ progress in the spring and fall. When Holt recommended Ross for the season opener, he did not mention that Ross had never kicked in a game.

“Coach Holt’s a good friend,” Pry said with a smile. “He knows me well. So he thought it was best [not to mention that], which I was fine with.”

Ross validated Holt’s faith by drilling a 44-yard field goal and two PATs in his collegiate debut against Old Dominion. After Ross hit a 38-yarder and 49-yarder against Boston College on Sept. 10, Holt filled in Pry on Ross’ background.

Ross improved to 5 for 5 on attempts from outside 40 yards when he nailed a 44-yarder against West Virginia last week.

“I was actually very surprised by how easy it was,” Ross said. “Playing in the game, I think, is probably easier than practice, because in practice your coach is right behind you. And in the game, you’re just out there, you’re just having fun with it.”

Ross’ training as a goalkeeper also helped him with the transition, as he’s accustomed to being the center of attention in certain moments of the game. He also knows how to shake off miscues quickly.

So while he’s not surprised at his success, Ross is mindful of the journey. So are his parents, who regularly attend Tech games.

“We got back to that all the time, how crazy it was,” Ross said. “I was literally just getting her a birthday present.”