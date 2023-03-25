BLACKSBURG — It isn’t uncommon to see college football programs bring in consultants during spring practice or even for a day in training camp. Those outside voices bring a different perspective and often help a particular side of the ball improve.

Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry didn’t hesitate in adding former Army and VMI offensive coordinator Brent Davis as a consultant this spring. The two spent one season together at Georgia Southern in 2010, and Davis has worked with the offense in recent practices.

“Right now, it's for the spring. We’ll see where it goes,” Pry said after Saturday’s open practice at Lane Stadium. “He’s got some other things going on professionally. This was a chance for him to come down and get to know our staff and us get to know him and him spend some time and add some value to our offensive unit.”

Davis’ name is a familiar one to those in southwest Virginia. He served as the Keydets’ offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and running backs coach from the 2006 through 2009 seasons, and he also served as an interim head coach in 2008.

VMI enjoyed a stellar four-year run running the triple option under Davis’ guidance. The Keydets led the Football Championship Subdivision in rushing in 2008 and 2009.

Davis spent the next four seasons at Georgia Southern (2010-13) before being hired as Army’s offensive coordinator prior to the 2014 season. He held that role until this past December when he was fired after his ninth season.

Davis has not joined another staff, which allowed Pry to bring him to Blacksburg for the spring as a consultant.

The move isn’t uncommon these days, especially for coaches who have aspirations of finding new jobs and wanting to learn how other programs are running the day-to-day operations.

Former Liberty coach Hugh Freeze served as a consultant for various SEC programs and even spent a day with Willie Taggart’s staff at Florida State in 2018 before being hired by the Flames after the 2018 season.

Davis’ opportunity with the Hokies allows him to work with the entire offensive staff, particularly with new position coaches Elijah Brooks (running backs) and Ron Crook (offensive line) as they adjust to offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen’s system.

“You’re talking about a group that’s led the country in rushing nine or 10 times with him as a coordinator and a play-caller,” Pry said of Davis’ time at Army. “There’s certainly a lot of value that he’s bringing to our meeting rooms right now.”

Linebacker depth tested

Tech’s linebacker rotation looked considerably different Saturday than it did earlier in the spring.

Redshirt senior Alan Tisdale is not available right now, according to Pry, but is expected to return at some point. Keonta Jenkins and Jayden McDonald are both nursing “minor injuries,” and J.R. Walker is no longer with the team.

“He’s in his sixth year and he’s decided just to move on, so we wish him well,” Pry said of Walker.

Jenkins and Walker were initially penciled in as the top two options at Sam linebacker, and their absences in Saturday’s practice led to more two-linebacker sets with a nickelback on the field.

McDonald ran with the first-team defense earlier in the spring. His absence allowed Jaden Keller and Keli Lawson to get more reps with the starters Saturday.

“I’ve always believed in cross-training those guys and we’re doing that with Keli Lawson, with JK,” Pry said. “Keller’s had a really nice spring; he’s finally showing he can learn it and he can operate because he’s a skilled guy.”

Walker isn’t the only player no longer with the team. Pry confirmed running back Kenji Christian is no longer with the program and the coach did not state a reason for Christian’s removal from the roster.

Linemen getting some reps

A common pre-practice set in the spring is one-on-one drills between the skill position players and defensive backs. The matchups are usually determined the day of the practice and give different players opportunities against one another.

Pry has found a unique way to break any tiebreakers with an offensive lineman running a route against a defensive lineman.

It was Parker Clements against Mario Kendricks last week. Saturday, it was Kaden Moore against Josh Fuga.

Moore initially ran a fade route to the back corner of the end zone and then came back to make a diving catch that gave the offense the win.

“I don’t know, man, them quarterbacks were milking that ball a little bit,” Pry said with a laugh. “That was a long-developing route that Kaden ran.”

Clements won the matchup against Kendricks by double clutching a slant route.

“You’ve got to keep it fun. These guys are working their tail off right now. They really are,” Pry said. “They had a great winter, a good first five days. I’m never going to lower the expectations for where we need to go and what we want to be, but we’re in a good place. We need to keep moving.”