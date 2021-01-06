Former Maryland OL Johnny Jordan hopes to reach ‘next level’ with Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG — Former Maryland offensive lineman Johnny Jordan flashed back to 2017 when Virginia Tech coach offensive lineman Vance Vice reached out to him before Christmas.
Tech moved quickly after Jordan’s name hit the transfer portal and Vice’s phone call came after he spoke to multiple Hokies assistant coaches. The two hadn’t spoken since Jordan was a then senior at Gonzaga High School in the Washington D.C. area.
“He was definitely my main recruiter when I was in high school,” Jordan said, with a laugh in a recent phone interview with The Roanoke Times. “We picked up where we left off.”
After Maryland opted out of attending a bowl game, Jordan decided he wanted a fresh start. The NCAA’s decision to give all fall student-athletes an additional year of eligibility gave the senior a chance to extend his career. The three time academic All-Big Ten honoree also didn’t want to pass up getting a free Master’s degree.
He described his brief stint in the transfer portal as a “crazy couple of days” with more than a dozen teams pursuing him.
“The phone was constantly ringing or buzzing,” Jordan said. “I was just talking to my high school head coach about it, it’s like free agency.”
Jordan verbally committed to Tech on Dec. 26 (he officially signed on Dec. 30) and that connection he had with the staff — wide receiver coach Jafar Williams was on Maryland’s staff in 2018 — was a key factor. The Leesberg native also enjoyed the idea of playing in his home state and playing fresh competition in a new conference.
“It came down to Virginia Tech, Rutgers, Baylor and Texas Tech, but Tech had a lot of appeal,” Jordan said.
Virginia Tech needed to firm up its depth on the interior of its offensive line after Doug Nester (West Virginia) and Bryan Hudson (Louisville) transferred in December. The team could also lose Austin Cannon and Zachariah Hoyt if they decide not to take advantage of an extra year of eligibility.
Hoffman would have been the only lineman on the roster with experience at center with the departure of Hudson and Hoyt, but the addition of Jordan changes that.
He was All-Big Ten honorable mention this season and has 16 career starts under his belt at center. According to Pro Football Focus, he was Maryland’s highest rated offensive line this season. He only allowed one pressure in four games (259 snaps) and was only called for one penalty.
“I really like playing center being able to control the offensive line from there, make all the calls and make sure everyone is on the same page,” Jordan said.
But he’s capable of playing anywhere on the interior of the offensive line. That kind of versatility is a trait Vice has placed a premium on during his time at Virginia Tech.