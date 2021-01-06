Former Maryland OL Johnny Jordan hopes to reach ‘next level’ with Virginia Tech

“It came down to Virginia Tech, Rutgers, Baylor and Texas Tech, but Tech had a lot of appeal,” Jordan said.

Virginia Tech needed to firm up its depth on the interior of its offensive line after Doug Nester (West Virginia) and Bryan Hudson (Louisville) transferred in December. The team could also lose Austin Cannon and Zachariah Hoyt if they decide not to take advantage of an extra year of eligibility.

Hoffman would have been the only lineman on the roster with experience at center with the departure of Hudson and Hoyt, but the addition of Jordan changes that.

He was All-Big Ten honorable mention this season and has 16 career starts under his belt at center. According to Pro Football Focus, he was Maryland’s highest rated offensive line this season. He only allowed one pressure in four games (259 snaps) and was only called for one penalty.

“I really like playing center being able to control the offensive line from there, make all the calls and make sure everyone is on the same page,” Jordan said.