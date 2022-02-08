Former Texas Tech standout previews what ‘cheetah’ life will be like for Virginia Tech corners

BLACKSBURG — Texas Tech defensive back DaMarcus Fields can’t stop smiling talking about his former mentor Derek Jones.

Fields was in Las Vegas for the Shrine Bowl last week and spoke to The Roanoke Times about Jones, who was one of new coach Brent Pry’s first hires on the defensive side of the ball.

"Every time I hear coach Jones' name I can see his big old grin and shiny bald head,” Fields said, laughing.

Jones helped Fields reach new heights during his two-year stint as the cornerbacks coach in Lubbock. He had 50 tackles (41 solo) last fall with four tackles for loss and tied a career-high with 11 pass breakups.

According to Pro Focus, Fields played a career-high 774 snaps with 435 of those coming in coverage.

The Taylor High School product was one of two corners to win all-conference honors in the Big 12 for Jones. Fields was named second-team All-Big 12 in 2021 while former teammate Zech McPhearson was voted first-team All-Big 12 in 2020. McPhearson was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft (Philadelphia Eagles).

“Virginia Tech is getting one of the best DB coaches in the country, I'll tell you that for sure,” Fields said.

Jones inherits one of the more talented position groups on Tech’s roster. The Hokies have three players — Dorian Strong, Armani Chatman and Brion Murray — with significant starting experience. Strong was a breakout defender for the Hokies two years ago as a true freshman and has combined for 11 pass breakups and two interceptions the last two seasons.

Fields said one thing Jones will do right away is make the position group a more tight knit group.

"Before he got here, he's like you aren't a group? You don't hang out together?” Fields said. “He would have days we would go bowling, we would meet up and have a barbecue. It was throughout his whole time here and throughout the entire year. You were going to get to know the guy next to you."

The emphasis on relationship building is part of the cheetah mentality Jones preaches. Jones, who is active on social media with a Twitter handle of “Coachdjcheetah”, likens the animal’s characteristics to those of his defensive backs and passes those lessons onto his players.

"Cheetah, man, that's his obsession,” Fields said. “Once he started calling our group that, I went and got me a cat. I couldn't get a cheetah, but I could get a cat. It reminds you to always attack your prey. Cheetah come in a gang basically, that's the DB group. I like that terminology."

On the practice field at the Shrine Bowl, one of Jones most commonly used cheetah phrases — ”chase the hip” — was always on Fields’ mind.

“Have you ever watched a cheetah?” Fields said. “They going to stalk their prey a little bit and when they come down they attack that hip. It's kind of like a tackling thing. I like that little phrase."

But it wasn’t just Jones’ slogans that Fields will remember. Jones made a consistent effort to stay on top of how players were doing off the field and Fields had an issue over the last two years he didn’t hesitate to go to his position coach for help.

"Honestly man, he gave me a lot of advice that helped me move forward as a man,” Fields said. “...“He helped my game off the field to become better on the field. Eliminating problems off the field, so when you do come to the field you are free to play.”

