East Carolina radio announcer Jeff Charles, a former radio play-by-play voice of Virginia Tech, died Friday while with the ECU men's basketball team in New Orleans.

East Carolina announced the death of Charles, 70, on Friday night.

Charles was in New Orleans because the ECU men's basketball team was scheduled to visit Tulane on Saturday. But ECU announced Friday night that it would not play the game. A new date was not announced.

Charles had worked as ECU's “Voice of the Pirates” for more than 30 years, calling 15 football bowl games and more than 1,000 basketball games.

The school's statement offered no details on Charles' death, while TV station WNCT of Greenville described it only as due to a “medical incident" that required attention from ECU trainers and then emergency personnel. WNCT reported that the team was scheduled to travel back to Greenville on Saturday.

Charles was the football and men's basketball play-by-play voice for the Hokies from the 1983-84 through 1987-88 school years. Charles hired current Tech radio analyst Mike Burnop to be his partner on the football broadcasts.

Charles left in 1988 to take the ECU job and was succeeded by Bill Roth.

Charles was named the North Carolina Sportscaster of the Year in 2000 and 2013 by the National Sports Media Association.

The Ohio native's previous announcing jobs included stints at Illinois and Furman, as well as serving as sports director at WSB in Atlanta with a nighttime sports talk show.