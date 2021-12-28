Former Virginia Tech baseball players cherish 2008 visit from Yankees

The Virginia Tech football team will be playing a game at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

But 13 years ago, the New York Yankees came to Virginia Tech to play a game.

"Full-circle moment," former Virginia Tech pitcher Andrew Wells said in a phone interview this week.

Wednesday's Pinstripe Bowl between the Hokies and Maryland is not the first time Virginia Tech and the Yankees have been linked.

To help the Virginia Tech community heal from the April 16, 2007, campus shootings, the Yankees came to Tech on March 18, 2008, to play the Hokies baseball team in an exhibition game in front of 5,311 fans and about 100 media members at English Field.

"It was almost larger than life, it seemed like at the time," former Tech second baseman Matt Hacker said this week. "The game day experience, it was like a concert almost. The guys were rock stars.

"It was a blast."

Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez were among the big names who played for the Yankees that day. Yankee players signed autographs for the Hokies and the fans before the game. They chatted with the Hokies before, during and after the game.

"That [game] symbolized that 11 months later, we're still healing but we're moving forward and there's people that have our back," former Tech catcher Anthony Sosnoskie said this week. "We all as a collective unit really appreciated what they did for us that day."

Those Hokies became lasting admirers of the Yankees.

"For them to come down and do that, I'm a die-hard Red Sox fan and when they play the Yankees I'll root for the Red Sox, but since then I … never wish ill will on the Yankees, just because of what they did as an organization for Virginia Tech," former Tech first baseman Sean O'Brien said this week.

Special uniforms

The 2008 exhibition game was not the first memorable game of those players' Tech careers.

On April 20, 2007, the Tech baseball team lost to Miami in front of a then-English Field record crowd of more than 3,000 fans in the first Tech home athletic event after the shootings.

"That first game back on campus was to me a more emotional night than the game against the Yankees," Sosnoskie said. "Four days after the shootings, to play in front of a crowd that was [thinking], 'We need to be here, to heal together,’ to play such a competitive game that night and kind of represent what a Hokie is, it was a lot."

So perhaps it was only fitting that in late May 2007, the Yankees (then owned by the late George Steinbrenner) announced that not only would they donate $1 million to the Hokie Spirit Memorial Fund but that the team would head to the commonwealth the following spring for an exhibition game against the Hokies. The night of the announcement, then-Tech President Charles Steger threw out the first pitch before the Yankees' nationally televised win over the Red Sox.

Word of the game spread quickly amongst the Hokies, who were living back home by that point in May.

"A couple of my teammates called me — 'The Yankees are coming to us next year!’" Sosnoskie said. "I was like, 'What are you talking about?’ Then you flip on your TV and bang, there it is."

Virginia Tech added to the seating capacity of English Field for the game, spending about $420,000 to build permanent, stone, amphitheater-style terrace seats into the hill on the left-field line.

"Those laborers, I feel like every time we were out there, whether it was 9 a.m. on a Saturday or a weeknight game in early March, they were working around the clock to get that ready," Sosnoskie said.

Tech also brought in portable bleachers behind the center-field and right-field fences and along the right-field line.

Still, there was room for fewer than 6,000 fans, so the general public could not come. About 1,000 people received special invitations, including the families of those who were killed in the shootings; survivors; and first responders. There also was a ticket lottery for Tech students, and another lottery for Tech faculty and staff.

"It was the hottest ticket in town," said Hacker, who is now a senior vice president for a property management group in Norfolk.

When the Hokies walked into their locker room before the game, they learned that they would be wearing maroon pinstripe uniforms.

"I still have the jersey," Hacker said. "Getting to wear maroon pinstripes that day was pretty neat. To put pinstripes on and play against the Yankees is something I'll cherish forever."

Before the game, the Yankees visited the campus memorial to pay their respects to the 32 people who were killed.

About 100 people looked on at the memorial, including Marcy Crevonis, a Tech student and Yankees fan whose fiancee, Mike Pohle, was killed in the shootings. She wore a T-shirt she had made; the shirt had her fiancee's photo on the back, along with the date he was killed. She took a photo with Jeter, and got Jeter, Rodriguez and a few other Yankees to sign the shirt.

"Baseball wasn't really the important part of that day," Wells said. "It was to remember the 32, and [the Yankees] did just that."

'First class'

The Yankees and Hokies talked on the field before the game.

A New York newspaper had done a story that week on O'Brien, who grew up in New York as a Red Sox fan because his parents were from Massachusetts. Then-Yankees manager and current Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi mentioned the article when he met O'Brien before the game.

"He came over and shook my hand before the game and said, 'I can't believe you're a Red Sox fan,’" said O'Brien, who now lives in Blacksburg and is charge of sales for Atlantic Constructors' Roanoke branch. "He was a great guy. I'll never root against Girardi, either."

Wells was the starting pitcher for the Hokies that day. He was assigned to pitch only the first inning — if he could last that whole inning, that is. After all, the Yankees' first five batters were Johnny Damon, Jeter, Bobby Abreu, Rodriguez and Jason Giambi.

The Yankees loaded the bases on a walk, an error by O'Brien and another walk. A Rodriguez sacrifice fly brought home the first run. But Wells enticed Giambi to ground into a double play, escaping additional damage.

"Seeing that lineup … and giving up one unearned run, a pretty proud moment," said Wells, who now lives in Blacksburg and works for the Tech student affairs department. "It felt like I had pitched a complete game. I was just thankful to get through the first."

The lineup also featured Jorge Posada, Robinson Cano and Melky Cabrera.

"Every time I scanned somewhere, there was a stud," Sosnoskie said.

Sosnoskie, a Yankees fan from Pennsylvania, started at catcher for Tech.

"Each guy who came up [to bat], I just had to take my opportunity to try and chat with them," Sosnoskie said. "Each of them was willing to give me five seconds — 'Good luck, kid.’ They truly were first class to all of us."

Sosnoskie is now an assistant high school coach and private baseball instructor in Maryland.

"Whenever a kid goes to bad-mouth the Yankees, … I'll share with them how good the Yankees' players were to us that day," Sosnoskie said.

The Yankees won the seven-inning game 11-0. So O'Brien, playing first base, had the chance to talk with plenty of base runners.

"Johnny Damon didn't realize they were going up and back the same day. He was asking where we were going out that night," O'Brien said.

Hacker, playing second place, also got to talk with base runners.

"Every guy that came to second was just blown away with the atmosphere and the people and the camaraderie of the college game," Hacker said. "The energy that was in the ballpark was pretty neat. Every guy that came to second was in awe of that."

Hacker loved sharing the same field as the Yankees.

"Playing college baseball is a huge accomplishment, but … getting to feel like you were part of a big-league game … was pretty special," he said.

In the fourth inning, most of the Yankees' starters came out of the lineup. But instead of heading to the New York dugout, Rodriguez walked over and sat down in the Hokies' dugout.

He stayed there for three innings, signing autographs and talking with the Hokies.

"He played a little A-Rod trivia," Wells said. "He brought some memorabilia to give away — bats, batting gloves, hats — and was asking different questions about milestones he had achieved."

The Yankees and Hokies mingled after the game. Jeter gave O'Brien his batting gloves. Damon asked Wells what it was like to watch a game at Lane Stadium.

Wells got a wristband from Rodriguez and batting gloves from Damon.

"[The Yankees] were kind of like kids that day, enjoying the environment, embracing Blacksburg," Wells said.

Wells grew up in Northern Virginia rooting for the Atlanta Braves, then switched to the Washington Nationals. But ever since that exhibition game?

"Forever a Yankees fan," Wells said.

