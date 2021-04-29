Former Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley won’t attend 2021 NFL Draft after testing positive for COVID-19

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley tested positive for COVID-19 this week and won’t be allowed to attend the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland on Thursday.
Farley was among a small group of prospects invited to attend the event in person. According to a source with knowledge of the league’s plans, there were 16 players initially invited and another group of players were invited to attend virtually.
The former Hokies defender posted a video to social media announcing the diagnosis. Tests were administered by the NFL for all expected draft attendees.
“I've got some unfortunate news this morning, but the purpose of this video is to let my friends and family know that I’m OK, I’m asymptomatic, I’m still in good spirits,” Farley said. “I’m not going to let nothing or nobody ruin this week for me. This is a dream come true.”
It was just the latest twist for Farley in what he described as the “weirdest year of his life” in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon.
Farley was the first high-profile player to opt of the 2020 season citing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, and he needed multiple back surgeries in the span of 18 months.
He played through the initial injury during the 2019 season and earned first team All-ACC honors with four interceptions and 12 pass breakups.
The corner would have missed spring camp last year after undergoing surgery to repair a herniated L5 vertebrae. He also had a bulging S1 at the time, but his doctors hoped it would heal over time. He started experiencing pain again in March and had a microdiscectomy to repair the S1.
“I’m glad it’s not a recurrence of the same thing,” Farley said after Tech’s pro day. “I’m checked out. My previous procedure is intact and looks great, and I’m excited to move forward from this.”
Farley’s latest medical setback has made the corner one of the most buzzed about prospects heading into the draft with many analysts speculating he could slide out of the first round.
ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranked Farley No. 18 on his final big board of this year’s top 300 prospects and projected the Arizona Cardinals drafting him at No. 16. Fellow ESPN analyst Todd McShay has Farley as his No. 16 prospect and going to the Cardinals at No. 18 (via a trade).
Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer has Farley going No. 28 to the New Orleans Saints, Pro Football Focus’ lead draft analyst Mike Renner has Farley dropping out of the first round and NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah has Farley going No. 22 to the Tennessee Titans.
There were multiple reports on Wednesday afternoon that the Saints were considering trading up to get Farley.
According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Farley spent most of the pre-draft process as a consensus top-10 pick, but the injury news has dropped him down to No. 18.
The speculation hasn’t impacted the confidence coming from Farley’s camp. His agent Drew Rosenhaus tweeted to Farley on Wednesday that he should get ready to hear his name called on Thursday.
In early April, Rosenhaus told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that a “bunch of team doctors and trainers” told the agent that Farley did well at his medical exam and would still be a first-rounder.
It will all play out Thursday night with Farley now watching from home.