Former Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley won’t attend 2021 NFL Draft after testing positive for COVID-19

Holding steady

Virginia Tech could have multiple first-round draft picks for only the third time in program history (and second time in four years).

While there’s some uncertainty surrounding Farley going into Thursday, there’s been very little drama in Christian Darrisaw’s draft projections. He’s been pegged as the No. 3 lineman in the draft and a mid-first-round pick throughout the entire process.

Kiper and Renner have Darrisaw going to the Minnesota Vikings at No. 14; McShay and Breer have him going No. 19 to the Washington Football Team; and Jeremiah has him going No. 21 to the Indianapolis Colts.

Darrisaw is gathering with a small group of friends and family in Ocean City, Maryland, on Thursday night and will be attending the draft virtually. He told The Roanoke Times on Tuesday night that he genuinely has no idea where he will end up going this week.

Teams have continued to reach out to him — he’s had multiple one-on-one Zoom calls with NFL coaches — and multiple teams have performed background consumer checks on him like a prospective employee would do for a new hire.